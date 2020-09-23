COVID-19 accelerates ‘coastal shift’ as many leave cities

LOWER TOWNSHIP — As Casey Halverson considered moving his business from Pittsburgh to Cape May County, it did not take long to sell the employees on the idea.
“Everybody fell in love with the place,” he said. “We brought down the employees. One of the employees said, ‘I have a question’ during a dinner: ‘When are we moving here?’”
Halverson and his business partner Michael Lanzone started Cellular Tracking Technologies about 13 years ago, manufacturing solar-powered tracking devices for birds to allow biologists to track their migrations and their behavior.
They purchased a house in the county to use as an office, but soon outgrew that location. They are now headquartered at the Cape May Airport, in a cavernous space created as a new tech village just off Breakwater Road.
The name of the site is being changed to the catchier and more descriptive term The Hangars, according to Cape May County Freeholder Will Morey, who has spearheaded efforts to bring Technologies businesses to the airport.
Morey described Cellular Tracking Technologies as the poster child for county efforts to draw new industries both to the airport and to the region. In addition to extensive renovations at the airport, Morey said, the county is also courting individuals and businesses to relocate to the area from urban centers, using quality of life as the lure.
The world has changed, he said, allowing many people to work from anywhere in the world and be just as connected as if their coworkers were across the hall.
“There are literally companies that are determining that they don’t need real estate anymore. They can have a workforce that disperses and works where they wish to work,” Morey said. Individuals and companies are putting their workspaces where they want to live.
“It’s a different lifestyle out here. I like the idea of living where people come to vacation,” said Halverson.
While the company was in Pittsburgh, he lived in Seattle, where he said he faced a crushing daily commute. “I feel more comfortable here. I’m not stuck in traffic.”
Morey described it as the coastal shift, as people move from cities like New York and Philadelphia to shore communities. That trend was already underway last year as the county began to discuss marketing efforts, but there is no doubt that the pandemic accelerated the effect.
In Cape May and other shore communities, houses are selling fast at above asking price, as many in Philadelphia, New York and other cities look for a lot more personal space.
“Coincidentally, this proposal was imagined toward the end of last year, then COVID came along,” Morey said.
A pilot, Morey used an aviation term to describe the effect, making reference to a component of supersonic aircraft that adds significant boost to a jet’s speed.
“I think COVID has been the absolute afterburner to thrust us into that space,” Morey said.
As part of the marketing efforts, the name of the airport is set to change, to become the Cape May Air Plus Innovation Port. The new building on Breakwater Road, with three large sections resembling airport hangars, was created as the first step toward making the county a hub for new Technologies and innovation. At one time, the tech village at the airport was envisioned as home for unmanned aviation, better known as drones. That vision has expanded to include other tech companies.
According to Morey, it was Halverson and others at the new building who inspired the marketing.
“The vision is in part due to what we saw from Casey’s company and the other company that’s there, D-Tech,” Morey said. “We see people who are really paying attention to quality of life, really paying attention to working where they want to live.”
Halverson said his company has experienced rapid growth in Cape May County. He said most of the manufacturing of the devices is done in Cape May County. In one section of The Hangars, offices hug the side of the wide-open space and there is a work area in a loft, but much of the area is wide open.
A collection of the products crowd a table at the back of the room. Lanzone, a research biologist who developed much of the product line, said one of the largest devices on the table was designed to track California condors, an enormous bird that came close to extinction. There are now hundreds in the wild, with biologists carefully watching their movements.
A device like the one created by Cellular Tracking Technologies can allow wind turbines to be shut down when one of the rare birds approaches a wind farm, he said. He held out another version, smaller than a postage stamp, which he said could be used on passerines, or songbirds.
According to Halverson, the company seeks to hire local residents, and has had some employees move to the area for jobs. More people at work may mean more restaurants open all year, more activities in the area, and more improvements to the quality of life, Halverson said.
“I like the idea of being involved at the start of something,” he said.
Across from The Hangars is Cape May Brewing Company, one of the early success stories at the airport, and the site of a visit from Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday, who stopped by after he cut the ribbon on the new Harriet Tubman Museum in nearby Cape May.
The airport is home to its own museums, the aviation museum Naval Air Station Wildwood and the Forgotten Warriors Museum of the Vietnam War. It is also the site of the Lower Township Public Safety Building, the Flight Deck Diner, and millions of dollars’ worth of improvements to the infrastructure in recent years, financed by the county, the Delaware River and Bay Authority and grants.
More work is on the way, according to Morey, including the removal of unused buildings and the expansion of The Hangars.
For years, for decades, really, officials have sought to kickstart economic development at the Cape May County Airport, which is now operated by the DRBA, the bi-state authority that also runs the Delaware Memorial Bridge and the Cape May-Lewes Ferry.
The airport began as a training ground for pilots in World War II and later became a civilian commercial airport. It remains an airport, but the last commercial flight took off from its runways long ago. For a time, it was also a hub for industry, but by the end of the 20th century, many of the buildings sat empty and in disrepair.
The largest, the hulking Everlon Building, was once the site of a fabric manufacturing plant. It was empty for years, an all-too visible reminder of what wasn’t working at the airport. That building was demolished in spring 2018, with the new building in its place completed this year.
The new Hangars are a fraction of the size of what they replaced, but still large. Morey said the hangar-like design was chosen to honor and reflect the airport’s history. The plan is for them to house the good-paying, year-round jobs that will take the airport into the future.
