Court rejects Cape sheriff’s bid to overturn ICE rules

He has suggested that blocking the agreement has meant the unnecessary release of violent individuals, something the Attorney General’s Office has denied.

Nolan’s position received the backing of the elected county government and from several municipalities in his jurisdiction. In New Jersey, the county sheriff is an elected position, and in Cape May County, that election invariably goes to a Republican. With an all-Republican county government, the issue has been a wedge between Cape May County and Trenton, where Democrats hold the governor’s mansion and majorities in both legislative chambers.

Wednesday’s appellate court decision cited precedent, including a 2007 directive from then-Attorney General Anne Milgram that required law enforcement officers to ask about the citizenship, nationality and immigration status of anyone they booked for an indictable crime or for driving while intoxicated.

Under that policy, officers were to notify ICE if there was reason to believe the detainee was not lawfully present in the United States, unless there was good cause not to. That was the policy in effect until Grewal superseded it in 2019.