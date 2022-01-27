Court rejects Cape sheriff’s bid to overturn ICE rules

Cape May County Sheriff Bob Nolan’s challenge to state rules on cooperating with federal immigration authorities took another hit Wednesday when an appeals court upheld the Immigrant Trust Directive.
A federal court had also upheld the directive last summer.
Nolan declined to be interviewed. He said he had not seen a copy of the decision Thursday. He has previously argued the agreements with ICE improve public safety and act as a “force multiplier” for his department.
Former state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal issued the Immigrant Trust directive in September 2019, imposing new requirements on agreements between U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and local law enforcement agencies.
The agencies, including the Cape May County Sheriff’s Office, would enter into training and cooperation agreements with ICE, known as 287(g) agreements. Former Sheriff Gary Schaffer signed Cape May County’s first such agreement in 2017. The agreement gave certain officers in his department immigration enforcement powers and training in ICE procedures.
In previous interviews, both Nolan and Schaffer said the agreement applied only to officers working in the Cape May County jail, who deal with individuals already accused of a crime. Nolan continued to fight to keep the ICE agreement in place, setting up a high-profile battle with Trenton.
On Aug. 28, 2020, Nolan filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the directive. A three-judge panel upheld the directive in a ruling from Judges Richard Hoffman, Mary Gibbons Whipple and Ronald Susswein released Wednesday.
One little town. Three thousand people. Two starkly different realities. It's another measure of how division has seeped into the American fabric, all the way to a single street in a small Minnesota town.
In the 35-page ruling, the judges found the directive fell within the attorney general’s authority to set policy for law enforcement agencies throughout the state.
Andrew Bruck is now New Jersey’s acting attorney general. Leeland Moore, a spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office, said Thursday there would be no comment, stating the decision speaks for itself.
The policy remains in effect, he said, and no law enforcement agencies in the state currently participate in 287(g) agreements with ICE.
This is the second recent setback for Nolan’s efforts. In August, the U.S. 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals also upheld the Immigrant Trust Directive.
At that time, Bruck said the directive had helped foster trust between police and historically marginalized communities “by drawing a clear, bright line between the work of state law enforcement officers and federal civil immigration officers.”
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County Sheriff Robert Nolan joined almost 275 of the country…
In a statement issued after being instructed to end his department’s agreement with ICE, Nolan said it violated the rights of every sheriff in the state to voluntarily work with other law enforcement agencies to keep communities safe.
He has suggested that blocking the agreement has meant the unnecessary release of violent individuals, something the Attorney General’s Office has denied.
Nolan’s position received the backing of the elected county government and from several municipalities in his jurisdiction. In New Jersey, the county sheriff is an elected position, and in Cape May County, that election invariably goes to a Republican. With an all-Republican county government, the issue has been a wedge between Cape May County and Trenton, where Democrats hold the governor’s mansion and majorities in both legislative chambers.
Wednesday’s appellate court decision cited precedent, including a 2007 directive from then-Attorney General Anne Milgram that required law enforcement officers to ask about the citizenship, nationality and immigration status of anyone they booked for an indictable crime or for driving while intoxicated.
Under that policy, officers were to notify ICE if there was reason to believe the detainee was not lawfully present in the United States, unless there was good cause not to. That was the policy in effect until Grewal superseded it in 2019.
The new policy also bars officers from stopping, searching or detaining anyone based solely on immigration status, whether actual or suspected, and prevented officers from asking suspects about immigration status under most circumstances.
Cape May County officials are reviewing their options after a federal judge dismissed their …
The directive allows state, county and local law enforcement to refer people to ICE if they had been charged with a violent or serious offense.
The decision includes extensive discussion about why the directive was put in place, citing the assertion from the attorney general that immigrant communities are less likely to report a crime or give information to police if they fear being turned over to immigration authorities.
“In recent years, the federal government has increasingly relied on state and local law enforcement agencies to enforce federal civil immigration law,” the court’s decision quotes from the state’s rationale for the ruling. “This trend presents significant challenges to New Jersey's law enforcement officers, who have worked hard to build trust with our state's large and diverse immigrant communities.”
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.