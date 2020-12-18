Court-ordered recount upholds Risley win in at-large freeholder race

Hand recounts can see votes the scanning machine cannot see, because the voter either doesn’t press hard enough or doesn’t completely fill in a bubble, Caterson has said.

On Dec. 11, Mendez ordered that 4% of the votes be recounted by hand, and the results added to those of a state-ordered audit of 2% of the ballots conducted earlier this month.

Fernandez’s attorney then filed legal paperwork asking Mendez to reconsider his order, and to instead order that all 143,000 ballots cast in the county be run through the automatic scanning machine counter again. Her attorney also requested that any ballots identified as over-votes or under-votes be hand recounted.

Mendez denied that request this week.

Undervotes happen when a voter votes for fewer candidates than he or she is allowed to vote for. The ballot is identified as an undervote, but the vote counts. However, undervotes can mistakenly happen if a voter doesn’t press hard enough or fill in enough when voting.

Overvotes happen when a voter votes for more candidates in a race than he or she is allowed to vote for. In that case, none of his or her votes count in that race.

Fernandez’s attorney had argued that some ballots identified as containing undervotes may have just been filled out too lightly for the machine scanner to count, and that some identified as overvotes may not have been — in which case the votes cast should be counted.

