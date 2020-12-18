Court-ordered recount upholds Risley win in at-large freeholder race

After completing a court-ordered hand recount of 4% of all ballots cast in the at-large freeholder race in Atlantic County on Nov. 3, and a state-ordered audit of 2% of ballots, Democratic candidate Celeste Fernandez came just one vote closer to Republican John Risley.
Certified results will now be adjusted, and Risley will remain the winner, according to rules laid out by Assignment Judge Julio Mendez.
Fernandez, of Egg Harbor Township, sought the recount because the vote totals were so close. Fernandez was 381 votes behind incumbent Risley in the certified results. With about 132,400 votes cast in the freeholder race, that’s a difference of about 0.3%.
Four candidates ran for two open positions as at-large freeholder in Atlantic County. Voters could choose two candidates.
The audit hand recounted 2,791 ballots, and the court-ordered recount of another 5,755 ballots found 18 additional votes for Risley, 19 for Fernandez, 24 for Democrat Caren Fitzpatrick and 28 for Republican James Toto.
“This puts to rest the freeholder at-large contest,” said Atlantic County Board of Elections Chairperson Lynn Caterson. She said the board is incredibly appreciative of the work of the senior clerks and extra staff “who worked very hard to get the audit done and ordered recount done and to the court before the date the court requested it.”
Hand recounts can see votes the scanning machine cannot see, because the voter either doesn’t press hard enough or doesn’t completely fill in a bubble, Caterson has said.
On Dec. 11, Mendez ordered that 4% of the votes be recounted by hand, and the results added to those of a state-ordered audit of 2% of the ballots conducted earlier this month.
Fernandez’s attorney then filed legal paperwork asking Mendez to reconsider his order, and to instead order that all 143,000 ballots cast in the county be run through the automatic scanning machine counter again. Her attorney also requested that any ballots identified as over-votes or under-votes be hand recounted.
Mendez denied that request this week.
Undervotes happen when a voter votes for fewer candidates than he or she is allowed to vote for. The ballot is identified as an undervote, but the vote counts. However, undervotes can mistakenly happen if a voter doesn’t press hard enough or fill in enough when voting.
Overvotes happen when a voter votes for more candidates in a race than he or she is allowed to vote for. In that case, none of his or her votes count in that race.
Fernandez’s attorney had argued that some ballots identified as containing undervotes may have just been filled out too lightly for the machine scanner to count, and that some identified as overvotes may not have been — in which case the votes cast should be counted.
