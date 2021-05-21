Court date in Small, Callaway confrontation set for next month

ATLANTIC CITY — A municipal court judge has ordered a probable cause hearing on a campaign organizer's allegations that Mayor Marty Small Sr. knocked a phone out of his hand during an altercation.
Judge Richard T. Fauntleroy issued a summons Tuesday and ordered the hearing on the allegations of Deon Garland, an organizer for Small's rival, Democrat Tom Foley.
Garland has filed charges against Small for assault and property damage stemming from an altercation between the two and political organizer Craig Callaway on May 2.
The hearing is scheduled for June 14 in Atlantic City Municipal Court, according to a court document.
Small said he had "absolutely no comment" on the matter.
But Craig Callaway, a political organizer who has been outspoken against Small and was present during the altercation, issued a news release calling for more action regarding what he alleges were terroristic threats made by the mayor against him.
Small and his wife, La'Quetta, filed a slander lawsuit against Callaway and five unnamed others for comments Callaway made on local radio programs, claiming the Smalls allowed sexual abuse to happen in their home.
Callaway is supporting Foley in this year’s Democratic primary for mayor against Small, who is running for reelection.
Callaway said the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office isn't taking the charges against Small seriously, claiming Small has a personal relationship with Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.
The Prosecutor's Office did not respond to a request for comment Friday.
