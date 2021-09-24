Court clears way for Cumberland County to close jail

At the time, Derella cited criminal justice reform and the COVID-19 pandemic as driving forces for canceling the project.

The new jail was scheduled to open in 2020 — after more than two years of planning and construction — holding up to 398 inmates near South Woods State Prison on South Burlington Road in Bridgeton.

County officials pushing for the jail to close were accused of making decisions without public input. The union representing corrections officers and the public defender sued to have the plans stopped.

Many officers at the jail resigned during the interim instead of waiting for the mass wave of layoffs that was projected to come.

Victor Bermudez, president of the corrections officers union, said the latest ruling is a tough pill to swallow for union members and their families.

"The stakes are so high, especially when everything is on the line," Bermudez said in a statement Thursday following the court's decision. “We’re hopeful that there will be other opportunities for our members. Remember, more than 70 officers and their families are impacted by this decision. Last, we also recognize the challenges faced by inmates and their families when being displaced to other jails. Again, this decision is going to have a wide-reaching impact on all of us.”