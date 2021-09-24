Court clears way for Cumberland County to close jail

The path is clear for the Cumberland County jail to close after the New Jersey Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an appeal from the state Office of the Public Defender.
The decision comes on the heels of more than a year of infighting between jail employees and county officials on the fate of the facility that sparked lawsuits, investigations and resignations.
The appeal sought to overturn a decision by the Superior Court that allowed the county to close the jail, Jody Hirata, a county spokesperson, said in a statement.
Joseph Derella, director of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners, called the Supreme Court's decision a "victory for residents and taxpayers of Cumberland County."
Stuart Alterman, the attorney representing the corrections officers union, said they are disappointed in the decision but aren't giving up hope.
"We have a few other avenues that we’re traveling down right now," Alterman said Friday. "And (we) will continue to fight the fight, walk the walk and talk the talk."
These avenues include a civil service appeal and negotiations, Alterman said.
"We have been in talks through another party in order to resolve the situation on a positive basis," Alterman said.
Plans to close the jail permanently were announced last summer as the county backed away from a plan to build a new, $65 million jail.
At the time, Derella cited criminal justice reform and the COVID-19 pandemic as driving forces for canceling the project.
The new jail was scheduled to open in 2020 — after more than two years of planning and construction — holding up to 398 inmates near South Woods State Prison on South Burlington Road in Bridgeton.
County officials pushing for the jail to close were accused of making decisions without public input. The union representing corrections officers and the public defender sued to have the plans stopped.
Many officers at the jail resigned during the interim instead of waiting for the mass wave of layoffs that was projected to come.
Victor Bermudez, president of the corrections officers union, said the latest ruling is a tough pill to swallow for union members and their families.
"The stakes are so high, especially when everything is on the line," Bermudez said in a statement Thursday following the court's decision. “We’re hopeful that there will be other opportunities for our members. Remember, more than 70 officers and their families are impacted by this decision. Last, we also recognize the challenges faced by inmates and their families when being displaced to other jails. Again, this decision is going to have a wide-reaching impact on all of us.”
The public defender was initially awarded a delay in transferring inmates to other facilities, but now that the latest appeal has been rejected, the closure will carry on, Derella said. Detainees will be transferred to other jails, while a holding facility will be constructed at the site of the current jail.
Operating the current jail would cost $30 million annually, Derella said in October 2020. A new jail would cost $26 million, while operating a holding center and sending the inmates to neighboring counties would cost $18 million, Derella said.
The jail was criticized earlier this year for its lack of COVID-19 safety protocols.
After 60 inmates and 19 officers were infected with the disease in December, inmates filed a class action lawsuit. This resulted in federal authorities calling for an independent overseer to make recommendations on the jail's response.
According to the official complaint, the inmates allege violations of their Fifth, Eighth and 14th Amendment rights under the U.S. Constitution and the New Jersey Constitution.
“To avoid spreading the deadly virus, protective face masks are almost universally required indoors, frequent hand washing and use of hand sanitizers and cleaning products have become standard protocol, and schools and offices where social distancing is difficult or impossible have operated remotely,” the complaint reads. “At the direction of medical and scientific experts, citizens and businesses have argued vociferously that these safety measures must be implemented in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. But for those incarcerated, the ability to take these simple steps to protect themselves and others is impossible.”
The inmates also stated that because of the former warden, Charles Warren, COVID-19 spread “unchecked” throughout the jail.
Warren resigned Monday, just before a hearing with a federal judge about the inmates' lawsuit. He was replaced by interim Jail Operations Director Stanley B. Field.
Warren had been the warden since January, replacing Richard Smith, who resigned in January.
“Our decision to utilize shared corrections facilities will protect the health, safety and rights of Cumberland County’s detainees while saving our taxpayers millions (of) dollars a year for years to come,” Derella said.
