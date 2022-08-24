Court awards Atlantic County another $176,000 in PILOT litigation

Atlantic County has received another favorable ruling in its litigation against the state over the Atlantic City casino PILOT legislation.

New Jersey Superior Court Judge Michael Blee awarded Atlantic County more than $176,000 in attorney fees and costs on Monday, according to Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson.

It is the latest ruling in the legal contest over changes to the formula that determines casino payments-in-lieu-of-taxes, which are distributed between Atlantic County, Atlantic City and the Atlantic City School District.

“Judge Blee ruled in July the state made a calculated decision to willfully violate multiple court orders when it shortchanged the county on its scheduled May 15, 2022 payment,” Levinson said in a county news release issued Wednesday. “His decision on Monday reaffirmed that.”

The governor's office has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The Monday decision follows a court order on July 29 requiring that the state immediately pay the county $2.36 million, in addition to a pair of $5.6 million payments to be made in August and November.

An Appeals Court stayed that order on Aug. 4.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation in December amending the PILOT formula to lighten the burden on Atlantic City casinos. The amended PILOT formula defines gross gaming revenue so that it consists only of revenue that is generated by brick-and-mortar gambling. Internet and internet-sports gaming revenues are to be omitted. The legislation was designed to benefit casinos as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, saving them around $40 million in 2022 according to a December analysis from the state Office of Legislative Services. The Casino Association of New Jersey and Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. had both endorsed the new plan when it was signed into law.

Atlantic County sued the state shortly after the law was enacted. It has estimated that the relief for casinos would cost the county around $5 million per year. The December analysis from the Office of Legislative Services estimated that the county would lose around $3.9 million in 2022, while Atlantic City and the Atlantic City School District would lose around $27.1 million and $9 million, respectively.

Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk ruled in February that the law violated a 2018 consent order and would be subject to the sanctions or damages as to be determined by Blee. The state has filed a motion to appeal Marczyk’s ruling as well.

Levinson criticized the state Wednesday for challenging the court decisions. He said the state’s decision to appeal was “a poor example of leadership” and came at a cost to both county and state taxpayers.

“The rulings have been in our favor yet the state continues to file motions to prolong the court proceedings,” Levinson said. “Sometimes you need to know when to fold.”

The state enacted the original PILOT formula in 2016 as part of the Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act. The PILOT system prevented casinos from appealing their property-tax assessments, which had left Atlantic City struggling to account for budget shortfalls. In exchange, it gave the casinos more certainty as to what their financial obligations would be each year. The creation of the PILOT system coincided with the state takeover of Atlantic City, which is set to last into 2025.

Atlantic County sued over the 2016 PILOT legislation as well, leading to the 2018 consent order.

The organization Liberty and Prosperity have filed a separate lawsuit over the amended PILOT system. It argues the system violates the clause in New Jersey Constitution that requires uniform, local property taxes.

The ruling Monday came the same day as a new report from the state Division of Gaming Enforcement. It indicated that Atlantic City casinos and online affiliates had their collective profits drop nearly 1% year-to-year in the second quarter of 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.