County to conduct mosquito spraying in two areas in Hammonton on Friday

The Atlantic County Office of Mosquito Control announced Wednesday it scheduled a ground spray for two areas in Hammonton, as the county continues its efforts to control adult mosquitos and reduce the spread of mosquito-borne illness.

The ground spay will take place between 4:30 and 6:30 a.m. Friday, weather permitting, in two locations. The first will be at North Chew Road, North 1st Road, Orchard Street SW, Railroad Avenue and 13th Street. The second will be near Moss Mill Road, Lakeview Drive, Lakeshore Drive, Route 30 and Route 640.

The organization will be using Zenivex, the trade name for etofenprox, applied as an ultra-low volume aerosol.

The Environmental Protection Agency does not require people to locate or take special precautions during spraying. The public may choose to avoid the areas or minimize exposure. Ways to minimize exposure include remaining indoors, closing windows, turning off window fans and air conditioners, keeping toys indoors and keeping pets and their toys, food and water dishes inside.

Earlier this month, the first finding of the West Nile Virus in the county was reported in Somers Point.