County Sheriff's Office, Rowan team up to vaccinate vulnerable residents
County Sheriff's Office, Rowan team up to vaccinate vulnerable residents

ATLANTIC CITY — Jason Spellman was moved to tears Monday after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, something he thought at one point was impossible.

"I'm just so happy and appreciative because I really didn't know if I was going to be able to get one," said Spellman, 45, of Atlantic City. "I've known people who have died (from COVID) and I may be younger, but I'm still susceptible. So this is amazing."

Spellman was able to get vaccinated thanks to a partnership between the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office and Rowan University that set up a mobile vaccine clinic at the resort's bus terminal on Atlantic Avenue.

The clinic had 300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose. The goal of the clinic was to vaccinate the city's most vulnerable populations, which has been a topic of discussion nationwide.

Mobile vaccine sites have been used in states like Texas, New York and California, in order to get vaccines to hard-to-reach populations. 

Assemblyman Ronald Dancer, R-Ocean, is proposing a bill to bring mobile vaccine clinics and testing stations to the state's beaches and boardwalks.

"The patients that you see here are not going to go to big vaccination centers," said Dr. Richard Jermyn, of Rowan University. "We're not asking for anything besides your name and date of birth. No identification, no insurance, none of that."

Jermyn said the clinic has 2,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines to administer by the end of May. A schedule for the pop-up clinics is in the works.

"We're out here on the streets vaccinating people who are experiencing homelessness, addiction or mental illness," said Timothy Reed, chief warrant officer for the sheriff's office.

"This one-shot dose is very important because some of these people, we may not see them again," Reed said. "And we can't schedule them for another appointment, their way of life is different than the norm."

"We also realize a lot of these people, we'll never see more than once so the Johnson & Johnson shot happened to be a great opportunity for us to be able to create something like this (clinic)," Sheriff Eric Scheffler said. "We knew that there's a large disenfranchised population out here, and we knew we needed to reach out into these communities."

Hope One, Atlantic County's mobile addiction services run by the sheriff's office, was also on site Monday to offer help to those interested in going to treatment.

So far, nearly 2 million New Jerseyans are fully vaccinated, with more than 3 million having received at least one dose.

The state is shooting to have 4.7 million people fully vaccinated by the end of June.

"The more people we can get vaccinated, the better," Officer-In-Charge James Sarkos, of the ACPD said. "We're all in this together."

