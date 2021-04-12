County Sheriff's Office, Rowan team up to vaccinate vulnerable residents

Jermyn said the clinic has 2,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines to administer by the end of May. A schedule for the pop-up clinics is in the works.

"We're out here on the streets vaccinating people who are experiencing homelessness, addiction or mental illness," said Timothy Reed, chief warrant officer for the sheriff's office.

"This one-shot dose is very important because some of these people, we may not see them again," Reed said. "And we can't schedule them for another appointment, their way of life is different than the norm."

"We also realize a lot of these people, we'll never see more than once so the Johnson & Johnson shot happened to be a great opportunity for us to be able to create something like this (clinic)," Sheriff Eric Scheffler said. "We knew that there's a large disenfranchised population out here, and we knew we needed to reach out into these communities."

Hope One, Atlantic County's mobile addiction services run by the sheriff's office, was also on site Monday to offer help to those interested in going to treatment.

So far, nearly 2 million New Jerseyans are fully vaccinated, with more than 3 million having received at least one dose.