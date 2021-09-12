County prosecutors investigating pedestrian struck and killed in Hammonton accident

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Crash Investigations Unit and Hammonton police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Saturday night, Acting Prosecutor Cary Shill announced Sunday.

Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian who was struck and killed on the White Horse Pike, just west of Central Avenue.

A preliminary investigation showed that a black Ram pickup truck driven by Jeffrey Dooner, 55, of Margate, was traveling west on the pike and was crossing the intersection at Central Avenue, when Nancy Martinez, 60, of Jersey City, was walking north across the pike when she was struck as she entered the path of the truck.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene, and her next of kin has been notified. The investigation is ongoing, and the prosecutor's office said no further information will be released at this time.

