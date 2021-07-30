County office building reopens after apparent lightning strike

"What’s ironic is that on July 6 the Board of County Commissioners had approved a $2.17 million contract for the replacement of the building’s air conditioning chillers," Levinson said. "That work is scheduled to begin in the fall. When the air conditioning system went down, we were forced to find a temporary chiller to resolve the issue since the permanent replacement was in the process of being ordered. Another 45 days would have made the difference and none of this would have been necessary."