County office building reopens after apparent lightning strike

ATLANTIC CITY — A county office building has reopened to employees after an apparent lightning strike took out its air conditioning last week.
According to County Executive Dennis Levinson, a July 21 storm "fried" the electrical panels of the air conditioning system, forcing officials to close the building until the chiller could be replaced.
"What’s ironic is that on July 6 the Board of County Commissioners had approved a $2.17 million contract for the replacement of the building’s air conditioning chillers," Levinson said. "That work is scheduled to begin in the fall. When the air conditioning system went down, we were forced to find a temporary chiller to resolve the issue since the permanent replacement was in the process of being ordered. Another 45 days would have made the difference and none of this would have been necessary."
The county is reviewing its options to try to recoup its losses. Officials expect an adjuster will be called in to look at the damage and confirm if lightning was the cause.
