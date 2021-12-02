 Skip to main content
County music festival planned for Atlantic City beach in August
County music festival planned for Atlantic City beach in August

081421-pac-nws-phish

On August 13 2021, in Atlantic City, the band Phish performs a beach concert for a large crowd.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

ATLANTIC CITY — A county music festival is planned for Aug. 12-14 on the beach in the resort, according to a Live Nation Instagram post. 

"Get ready country music fans! A new festival experience is coming to Atlantic City Beach Aug 12-14, 2022! BIG announcement coming this week!" according to an Instagram post Wednesday night.

According to the post, the lineup for the TidalWave Music Festival will be announced later this week.  

Last year, the resort's beaches hosted a three-day run of Phish shows that averaged more than 30,000 people per day.

This is a developing story check back for updates. 

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

