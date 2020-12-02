County defends COVID-19 protections at Atlantic City office building

ATLANTIC CITY — Some workers in the Atlantic County Office Building feel the county isn't protecting them enough from COVID-19, they said in three recent complaints to the state Department of Health.
But County Executive Dennis Levinson said Wednesday the county is following federal and state health guidelines.
"I believe we have done everything we could," Levinson said. "If (workers) want more, the CDC ... has to change the guidelines. This is what they have told us to do, and this is what we have done."
Complaints concerned lack of temperature checks at the door for workers or the public, and alleged lack of personal protective equipment and sanitation of the building, poor air circulation and lack of barriers between the public and workers.
They also said workers are not notified if employees are diagnosed with COVID-19, said Glenn Pulliam, program manager for the New Jersey Department of Health's Environmental and Occupational Health Assessment Program, in a Nov. 17 letter to Levinson.
The biggest group of workers in the building is in the Department of Family & Community Development, which has a staff of 236 spread out over several floors, Levinson said.
"The county put measures in place before bringing employees back to work in June," said county Health Officer Patricia Diamond.
That included providing masks and hand sanitizing stations, increasing cleaning of offices and reconfiguring offices for social distancing.
Employees are asked to use a self-assessment tool to check their health at home before coming to work, she said.
Twenty-five percent of people infected with the virus have no symptoms at all, and many more have no fever, said Diamond. That is why employees are asked to self-monitor and not come to work if they have symptoms, including but not limited to a fever.
"They are more familiar with how they are feeling and are the best judge as to if they are feeling ill, or if it's just allergies acting up," Diamond said. "We ask them to screen prior to coming to work so they don't enter the workplace."
Diamond said there have been no clusters of cases of COVID-19 infection at the county building.
"We have been fortunate throughout our county offices and businesses; we see a case, but it doesn’t result in an outbreak," Diamond said. "We attribute that to the social distancing measures that have been put in place, and employees adhering to that and wearing face masks."
County Administrator Jerry DelRosso responded to the state's letter with documentation of all the steps the county has taken to protect workers.
In a Nov. 23 letter, he said neither the state nor the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention require temperature checks in the workplace.
"The county has made a conscious and reasoned decision not to do temperature screenings, because much of the available scientific information indicate that many people who have COVID-19 do not exhibit any symptoms, much less a fever," he said. "Our self-assessment checklist was vetted by the state Department of Health."
DelRosso also said the county relies on its Division of Public Health to conduct contact-tracing notification of those who have come into contact with workers and clients who test positive for the coronavirus.
"Whenever the Atlantic County Division of Public Health receives a report of a positive case, it takes the appropriate steps to provide contact tracing and any and all staff that have come into close contact are notified," DelRosso said.
Levinson works in the building along with the rest of his administration, he said.
"I'm there every day. Forrest is there every day," he said of Forrest Gilmore, the department head for the Department of Family & Community Development. "We are not closing down shop. Too many people depend on us."
