County defends COVID-19 protections at Atlantic City office building

That included providing masks and hand sanitizing stations, increasing cleaning of offices and reconfiguring offices for social distancing.

Employees are asked to use a self-assessment tool to check their health at home before coming to work, she said.

Twenty-five percent of people infected with the virus have no symptoms at all, and many more have no fever, said Diamond. That is why employees are asked to self-monitor and not come to work if they have symptoms, including but not limited to a fever.

"They are more familiar with how they are feeling and are the best judge as to if they are feeling ill, or if it's just allergies acting up," Diamond said. "We ask them to screen prior to coming to work so they don't enter the workplace."

Diamond said there have been no clusters of cases of COVID-19 infection at the county building.

"We have been fortunate throughout our county offices and businesses; we see a case, but it doesn’t result in an outbreak," Diamond said. "We attribute that to the social distancing measures that have been put in place, and employees adhering to that and wearing face masks."