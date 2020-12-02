 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
County defends COVID-19 protections at Atlantic City office building
0 comments
top story
ATLANTIC COUNTY

County defends COVID-19 protections at Atlantic City office building

{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic County Office Building at right

Some workers at the Atlantic County Office Building, at right next to Atlantic City Hall, have complained the county isn't doing enough to protect them from the coronavirus. 

 Michelle Brunetti Post

ATLANTIC CITY — Some workers in the Atlantic County Office Building feel the county isn't protecting them enough from COVID-19, they said in three recent complaints to the state Department of Health.

But County Executive Dennis Levinson said Wednesday the county is following federal and state health guidelines.

"I believe we have done everything we could," Levinson said. "If (workers) want more, the CDC ... has to change the guidelines. This is what they have told us to do, and this is what we have done."

Complaints concerned lack of temperature checks at the door for workers or the public, and alleged lack of personal protective equipment and sanitation of the building, poor air circulation and lack of barriers between the public and workers.

They also said workers are not notified if employees are diagnosed with COVID-19, said Glenn Pulliam, program manager for the New Jersey Department of Health's Environmental and Occupational Health Assessment Program, in a Nov. 17 letter to Levinson.

The biggest group of workers in the building is in the Department of Family & Community Development, which has a staff of 236 spread out over several floors, Levinson said.

"The county put measures in place before bringing employees back to work in June," said county Health Officer Patricia Diamond.

That included providing masks and hand sanitizing stations, increasing cleaning of offices and reconfiguring offices for social distancing. 

Employees are asked to use a self-assessment tool to check their health at home before coming to work, she said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Twenty-five percent of people infected with the virus have no symptoms at all, and many more have no fever, said Diamond. That is why employees are asked to self-monitor and not come to work if they have symptoms, including but not limited to a fever.

"They are more familiar with how they are feeling and are the best judge as to if they are feeling ill, or if it's just allergies acting up," Diamond said. "We ask them to screen prior to coming to work so they don't enter the workplace."

Diamond said there have been no clusters of cases of COVID-19 infection at the county building.

"We have been fortunate throughout our county offices and businesses; we see a case, but it doesn’t result in an outbreak," Diamond said. "We attribute that to the social distancing measures that have been put in place, and employees adhering to that and wearing face masks."

County Administrator Jerry DelRosso responded to the state's letter with documentation of all the steps the county has taken to protect workers.

In a Nov. 23 letter, he said neither the state nor the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention require temperature checks in the workplace.

"The county has made a conscious and reasoned decision not to do temperature screenings, because much of the available scientific information indicate that many people who have COVID-19 do not exhibit any symptoms, much less a fever," he said. "Our self-assessment checklist was vetted by the state Department of Health."

DelRosso also said the county relies on its Division of Public Health to conduct contact-tracing notification of those who have come into contact with workers and clients who test positive for the coronavirus.

"Whenever the Atlantic County Division of Public Health receives a report of a positive case, it takes the appropriate steps to provide contact tracing and any and all staff that have come into close contact are notified," DelRosso said.

Levinson works in the building along with the rest of his administration, he said.

"I'm there every day. Forrest is there every day," he said of Forrest Gilmore, the department head for the Department of Family & Community Development. "We are not closing down shop. Too many people depend on us."

+2 
Levinson Editorial board

LEVINSON

 Edward Lea
+2 
Freeholders Meeting

DIAMOND

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News