County budget still on hold, commissioners to vote on shared services with Atlantic City

NORTHFIELD — The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners are again unable to vote to approve the 2021 county budget at the Tuesday afternoon commissioners meeting, even though the $233 million budget was introduced in February.
The county, like municipalities and counties across the state, still has not received guidance from the state's Local Finance Board on how the county's share of the federal $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan funding may be spent.
The county is in line to receive about $52 million over four years, with the first half delivered soon, County Administrator Jerry DelRosso has said.
At the meeting, the commissioners will instead hear a COVID-19 update from Atlantic County Health Officer Pat Diamond, and handle other ongoing matters. They include approving a shared services agreement with Atlantic City to pay up to $915,000 for the city's solid waste services, as required under settlement of litigation over the payment-in-lieu-of-taxes litigation.
The virtual meeting starts at 4 p.m. and can be accessed through the commissioner's web site at atlantic-county.org/commissioners/.
Earlier this month, the federal government released its guidance on appropriate ways to spend the American Rescue Plan money. But local government leaders believe it's too risky to move ahead without the state local finance board's input.
So governments have so far limited how they use Rescue Plan funding to making up for COVID-related losses in revenue, and for the costs of continuing to provide COVID-related services such as testing and cleaning.
Under New Jersey law, counties cannot amend a budget once adopted, DelRosso has said.
DelRosso has said COVID expenses in the budget come in at about $2 million, and COVID losses of revenue include about $3 million less from the Atlantic City casinos’ payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT) this year, mostly due to the casinos being closed from March into July last year at the beginning of the pandemic.
County Executive Dennis Levinson has said revenues are also down $2.1 million due to losses at the county-owned Meadowview Nursing Home from the suspension of admissions during the pandemic.
Atlantic County’s general purpose tax rate would increase less than 2 cents per $100 of valuation under the introduced 2021 budget, Levinson has said.
The new county tax rate would be $0.493 per $100 valuation. That means the owner of a property assessed at $200,000 would pay a county tax bill of about $986. That’s up about $40 from last year’s bill.
