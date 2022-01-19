 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
County asked to seek investigation, state charges in Atlantic City child sex abuse case
0 Comments
top story

County asked to seek investigation, state charges in Atlantic City child sex abuse case

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bruce Weekes new Atlantic City Councilman Wednesday Jan 19, 2022.

NORTHFIELD — Three political activists and a foster mother asked the Atlantic County commissioners on Tuesday to demand the state take further action on the Kayan Frazier child sex abuse case in Atlantic City.

"This is much broader than Atlantic City," said Craig Callaway, of Atlantic City. "We don’t know how many child victims there are. When he was arrested they found thousands of pornographic videos and photos of children."

Callaway, his brother David, Atlantic City resident Steve Young and Mays Landing foster mother Tracey Thompson asked the board to pass a resolution demanding a state investigation of how the abuse happened, and how the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency hired Frazier as a caseworker after Frazier was fired from Atlantic City schools.

"We are calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to investigate state entities and hold everyone accountable, starting with Kayan Frazier," said Young, who represents the South Jersey chapter of the National Action Network, a civil rights group.

Frazier was never charged under state law with child rape or other crimes, Callaway said. Frazier's charges were all federal and related to child pornography.

Frazier is the cousin of La'Quetta Small, wife of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. La'Quetta Small was principal of the Pennsylvania Avenue School when Frazier was a substitute teacher there, and Frazier was later found to have abused one of the students from that school.

La'Quetta Small, now superintendent of Atlantic City schools, fired Frazier after finding out he was spending time outside of school with the boy and having "sleepovers" with him.

Frazier pleaded guilty in February to one count of child exploitation involving sexual abuse and child pornography, and in July was sentenced to 20 years and one month in federal prison. Callaway said Frazier should be in jail for the rest of his life.

"He was 28 when he was sentenced (actually he was 29 and had already served two years), so he’ll be 47 to 48 years old when gets out. That's a younger person," said Callaway, a longtime political foe of Mayor Small, as is Young.

State charges of child rape and other crimes would keep Frazier in jail longer, Callaway said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"I'm a licensed foster mother. I have two foster children now," said Thompson. "We are trying to say this man never got charged with raping, manipulating (and harming) these children."

She asked why that never happened, "if we are trying to take predators off the street."

Commissioner Frank X. Balles, a retired police captain and former Atlantic County sheriff, said law enforcement sometimes goes for broader charges to put a serious offender away for a long time, so children don't have to testify and go through the legal system for years.

"A lot of time they don’t want to revictimize children," Balles said.

"We don’t know how many victims there are," Callaway said. "My bigger concern is the state didn’t do a proper investigation to find out how (Frazier) was hired by the Division of Child Protection and Permanency. How did that happen?"

"I agree 100% on that," Balles said, adding the board will consider a resolution but could not do it without some time and thought.

It was while he was in the state job, and living in a Somers Point apartment, that Frazier was arrested in April 2019 on federal charges to which he later pleaded guilty.

In a raid of Frazier's apartment, the FBI found enormous amounts of child pornography, some involving the Atlantic City boy he met while a substitute teacher.

The mother of that child, identified only as Jane Doe in court documents, is suing the Smalls, the Atlantic City school district and others. She has not sued the state.

Thompson said she is aware of other mothers who had interaction with Frazier and who are frightened their children may have been abused.

"I don’t care if he's in state prison or federal prison. He needs to be in somebody’s prison," Thompson said of Frazier. "We’ll look up and this man will be younger than me out there on the streets."

Kayan Frazier

Frazier

 Press archives

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What comes next in NY's investigation of Trump

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News