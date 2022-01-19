County asked to seek investigation, state charges in Atlantic City child sex abuse case

"A lot of time they don’t want to revictimize children," Balles said.

"We don’t know how many victims there are," Callaway said. "My bigger concern is the state didn’t do a proper investigation to find out how (Frazier) was hired by the Division of Child Protection and Permanency. How did that happen?"

"I agree 100% on that," Balles said, adding the board will consider a resolution but could not do it without some time and thought.

It was while he was in the state job, and living in a Somers Point apartment, that Frazier was arrested in April 2019 on federal charges to which he later pleaded guilty.

In a raid of Frazier's apartment, the FBI found enormous amounts of child pornography, some involving the Atlantic City boy he met while a substitute teacher.

The mother of that child, identified only as Jane Doe in court documents, is suing the Smalls, the Atlantic City school district and others. She has not sued the state.

Thompson said she is aware of other mothers who had interaction with Frazier and who are frightened their children may have been abused.

"I don’t care if he's in state prison or federal prison. He needs to be in somebody’s prison," Thompson said of Frazier. "We’ll look up and this man will be younger than me out there on the streets."

