County approves $4.8 million in funding for ACCC campuses
County approves $4.8 million in funding for ACCC campuses

ACCC Campaign

The new science building under construction on the campus of Atlantic Cape Community College, in mays Landing, Wednesday Nov. 20, 2013.

 Vernon Ogrodnek

The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners passed an ordinance to provide nearly $5 million for improvements to Atlantic Cape Community College's campuses in Mays Landing and Atlantic City.

According to a legal notice, improvements will be made in Mays Landing to the primary electrical infrastructure, information technology (IT) network infrastructure, and water and sewer infrastructure. It will also be used for new computer hardware and software.

Improvements to the Atlantic City campus include the interior and exterior building and campus-wide security.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

