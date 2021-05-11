County approves $4.8 million in funding for ACCC campuses

The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners passed an ordinance to provide nearly $5 million for improvements to Atlantic Cape Community College's campuses in Mays Landing and Atlantic City.
According to a legal notice, improvements will be made in Mays Landing to the primary electrical infrastructure, information technology (IT) network infrastructure, and water and sewer infrastructure. It will also be used for new computer hardware and software.
Improvements to the Atlantic City campus include the interior and exterior building and campus-wide security.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.