Country music festivals and South Jersey — perfect together

The country genre reigns supreme in South Jersey when it comes to the sun, sand and surf of the outdoor summer music festivals.

For the first time, this summer features two multi-act, multi-day country music festivals — the Barefoot Country Music Fest headlined by Eric Church, Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line from June 16 to 19 on the beach in Wildwood and the TidalWave Music Festival featuring Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Dierks Bentley from Aug. 12 to 14 on the Atlantic City beach.

"Country is unique. The listeners are mom and dad, kids and their grandparents," Joe Kelly, the program / music director at Northfield's WPUR-FM 107.3, Cat Country, said.

Atlantic City has been hosting beach concerts since 2013. Country acts have been booked more than any other kind of music, especially if Jimmy Buffett is included. Performers have included: Lady Antebellum, now known as Lady A; Rascal Flatts; Zac Brown Band; Sam Hunt; Brantley Gilbert; Florida Georgia Line; and Blake Shelton.

Kenny Chesney performed on the beach during June 2012 in Wildwood. Four years later, Tim McGraw headlined on the beach. The first Barefoot Country Music Festival was held in August with Zac Brown Band, Carrie Underwood and Dan + Shay, among others.

The inaugural Barefoot Country Music Fest was a big success that attracted 40,000 fans, and the June festival looks to be even bigger than the August concert, said Ben Rose, director of marketing and public relations, Greater Wildwoods Tourism Authority.

"Kenny Chesney spread the word about Wildwood," Rose said.

Southern Entertainment, the official production company of the Carolina Country Music Fest, signed a five-year contract with Wildwood for beach concerts, so the Barefoot Country Music Festival will be back again next year, Rose said.

The company is also looking to do a rock music festival in the fall on the Wildwood beach, Rose said.

The country music genre lends itself to big, outdoor concerts in the summer, Kelly said.

"A lot of country acts tour in the summer," Kelly said. "Country music and the outdoors seem to go together."

The country music beach concerts attract a wide variety of attendees from those in cowboy boots and hats to just regular people in jeans, Kelly said.

Kelly knows about more than just country music as the director of content for six Townsquare Media radio stations, including the adult contemporary WFPG-FM 96.9 and the rock station WENJ-FM 104.1.

"It's a cross section of America at these shows. It's a great time even if you are not a big fan of the artist," Kelly said. "The country music of today is like the pop music of the 1970s and 1980s."

The type of music that has been booked the most for Atlantic City beach concerts has leaned toward country, but that is really due to a national trend and the "boom" of country music, Shannon Wray Norris, vice president of marketing for the Egg Harbor Township-based Equity Communications, said.

Wray Norris does marketing for Equity rock station WZXL-FM 100.7 and contemporary hits station WAYV-FM 95.1 among others. She did promotions for both the Atlantic City pop music beach concerts such as Maroon 5, Pink and Chainsmokers and the country music gigs such as Zac Brown Band, Hunt and Gilbert.

"The headliners were A-listers and the ability to offer an affordable GA (general admission) ticket was very important to locals and tourists alike. The majority of these shows were family friendly, which was also a very big selling point. This format of outdoor, all-age GA shows had not been executed in Atlantic City with large-scale headliners since the '90s," Wray Norris said.

Even though Gary Fisher, president / partner of Equity Communications, does not have a country station in his portfolio, the music reflects familiar South Jersey and national sentiments that include family values, national pride and patriotism, he said.

"I also think today's country music is very well produced and very modern sounding," Fisher said.

Over the course of close to 10 years in America's Favorite Playground, Sean Patrick has not had a great deal to be excited about when it comes to the Atlantic City summer beach concerts. Patrick is on the air from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is the assistant program director at active rock radio station WMGM-FM 100.7, based in Linwood.

The jam band Phish returns for three shows from Aug. 5 to 7 at the Atlantic City beach, but WMGM doesn't play them. He did broadcast from the Boardwalk during the sold out 25th anniversary of the Vans Warped Tour featuring the pop-punk band blink-182 in 2019.

"Country fans are rabid," Patrick said.

An obvious rock choice for an Atlantic City beach concert would be Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, who will be touring next year in this country, but the price to book them might be too high, Patrick said. There are great newer rock bands, but they are not popular enough to fill the beach individually, he said. They would have to be packaged together.

"Why is Bon Jovi not a beach concert?" Patrick asked. "He could fill a beach."