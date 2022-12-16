Country artist Riley Green joins lineup for Wildwood's Barefoot Country Music Fest

WILDWOOD — Riley Green has joined the roster of artists scheduled to perform at the third annual Barefoot Country Music Fest in June.
Green is the 2020 Academy of Country Music award recipient for New Male Artist of the Year. He performed last summer at the TidalWave Music Festival on the beach in Atlantic City.
He will join country music stars like Blake Shelton, Kid Rock, Darius Rucker and more than 40 other artists on the beach June 15 to 18.
For more information about the festival and to purchase tickets, visit bcmf.com.
— Selena Vazquez
