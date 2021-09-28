Countdown to the election: Mail-in-ballots sent, new machines delivered

New voting machines will be used only for early voting. They allow any ballot in the county to be pulled up for use immediately.

Anyone who is on the list to automatically receive a mail-in ballot cannot use a machine to vote. If they show up to vote early or on Election Day by machine, they will be given a paper provisional ballot to fill out. The provisional ballot will only be counted if no vote-by-mail ballot has been cast.

It's too late to be removed from the automatic vote-by-mail list for the Nov. 2 election, but for future elections voters can opt out by filling out a form at the County Clerk's office.

Atlantic County Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson said the board as of Monday afternoon had already received 2,733 vote-by-mail ballots for counting, many picked up from the 18 drop boxes around the county. Locations for every county's drop boxes are available at on the voter information portal.

Drop boxes can be used instead of mailboxes for returning vote-by-mail ballots. First used last year for returning mail-in ballots, board workers pick up the ballots from drop boxes daily.