Countdown to the election: Mail-in-ballots sent, new machines delivered

As election season heats up, vote-by-mail ballots have been sent out and new machines for early voting are being delivered.
This week is time to make sure you are registered to vote for the Nov. 2 General Election, and to fill out the paperwork to get registered, election officials said. You can also register in person at your county's Registrar's Office or Superintendent of Elections Office.
The deadline to register is Oct. 12. Deadlines and information about virtually every aspect of voting for all counties is available on the New Jersey Voter Information Portal at vote.nj.gov/.
For voters not already registered or if needing to update registration information including a new address, the best way to register is online through the state Voter Information Portal, said Atlantic County Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon.
"It comes to us in minutes," Bugdon said of the information through the online portal. "I would also encourage people to put a phone number down. If we have any issue with what is submitted — like a typo in an address — we can get the problem addressed quickly."
Bugdon also said 80 new voting machines were delivered to the county Monday, as well as some of the 400 e-poll books the county ordered.
"It went very well. Our new fleet of voting machines for early voting has arrived and is being inventoried as we speak," Bugdon said.
Each of the county's six early voting sites will get 5 to 10 machines, she said. Exact numbers are yet to be determined for each location, but Bugdon said the county will try to provide more than needed at each.
"We'd rather (provide too many) than have there be a line," Bugdon said of the need to prevent people from having to be in big indoor groups to prevent the spread of COVID-19. "We still don't know the popularity of early voting."
There will be six early voting sites set up around Atlantic County and three each in Cumberland and Cape May counties. Any registered voter can vote at any early voting site in their home county.
New voting equipment is making that flexibility possible.
Electronic poll books allow people to sign in at any location, and the system is immediately updated to show the person has voted. That prevents people from going to a different site and voting again there.
New voting machines will be used only for early voting. They allow any ballot in the county to be pulled up for use immediately.
Anyone who is on the list to automatically receive a mail-in ballot cannot use a machine to vote. If they show up to vote early or on Election Day by machine, they will be given a paper provisional ballot to fill out. The provisional ballot will only be counted if no vote-by-mail ballot has been cast.
It's too late to be removed from the automatic vote-by-mail list for the Nov. 2 election, but for future elections voters can opt out by filling out a form at the County Clerk's office.
Atlantic County Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson said the board as of Monday afternoon had already received 2,733 vote-by-mail ballots for counting, many picked up from the 18 drop boxes around the county. Locations for every county's drop boxes are available at on the voter information portal.
Drop boxes can be used instead of mailboxes for returning vote-by-mail ballots. First used last year for returning mail-in ballots, board workers pick up the ballots from drop boxes daily.
As far as people to work at the polls, Caterson said the board has a good number of applications for poll workers, but can always use more. This year, poll workers are not only needed for Election Day, but also for nine days of early voting in six sites around the county Oct. 23 to Oct. 31.
Her office started training poll workers more than a week ago on new electronic poll books, which will be used for early voting and on regular Election Day. That means even veteran poll workers need additional training this year.
To apply to be a poll worker go to your county's Board of Elections web page or apply through the state portal at: nj.gov/state/elections/pollworker.shtml/
Poll workers are paid $200 per day for a long workday that generally runs from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
