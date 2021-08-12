 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Councilman Kurtz's son to hold 6th Ward fishing tournament Saturday
0 comments

Councilman Kurtz's son to hold 6th Ward fishing tournament Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

Residents in the 6th Ward of Atlantic City will be able to compete in the inaugural 6th Ward Fishing Tournament on Saturday morning.

The tournament, created and organized by 13-year-old Blaise Kurtz, will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kurtz is the oldest son of 6th Ward Councilman Jesse Kurtz.

Check-ins for the tournament will be held at Delancy Park at Delancy Place and the bay along Sunset Avenue. Fishing will take place along the bay. Prizes will be award for the largest bluefish and fluke caught in three age groups: children, teenagers and adults. There will also be bonus prizes awarded Saturday.

The tournament is free for residents of the 6th Ward.

Blaise Kurtz wanted to hold a tournament for the people in the neighborhood, Jesse Kurtz said in a news release, adding his son loves fishing and wants more people to have fun while fishing in the Lower Chelsea back bay.

One Stop Bait and Tackle, ACPD PBA Local 24, The Breakfast Club, @JitneyGuy and Jesse Kurtz are all sponsoring the event. For more information, contact Jesse Kurtz at jesseokurtz@gmail.com and 609-334-3756.

+1 
AC COUNCIL

KURTZ

AC COUNCIL Jesse O. Kurtz Atlantic City 6th ward Council member along others members of Council again vote on dissolving the Municipal Utilities Authority, during meeting Wednesday Sept 7, 2016 They risk defaulting on state loan terms if they fail to dissolve the water works (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)

 Edward Lea/

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories August 12

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News