Councilman calling for Atlantic City Housing Authority to address complaints at housing complex

ATLANTIC CITY — Councilman Kaleem Shabazz is calling for the city’s Housing Authority to address substandard living conditions at Stanley Holmes Village.

In testimony he plans to present at a meeting Thursday, Shabazz claims residents of the complex on Adriatic Avenue have consistently complained about multiple issues.

Tom Hannon, the authority’s executive director, could not be reached for comment.

“I have held meetings at Stanley Holmes Village, fielding complaints of mold in the units,” Shabazz said. “We are painfully aware of the situation regarding heat and hot water, which has been a severe problem for years.”

Residents also have complained about rodents, Shabazz said.

“I know that people are living in conditions that are not ideal,” Shabazz said.

The 420-unit Stanley Holmes Village was built in 1937 and expanded in 1951, making it the oldest public housing complex in New Jersey.