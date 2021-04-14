Councilman calling for Atlantic City Housing Authority to address complaints at housing complex

ATLANTIC CITY — Councilman Kaleem Shabazz is calling for the city’s Housing Authority to address substandard living conditions at Stanley Holmes Village.
In testimony he plans to present at a meeting Thursday, Shabazz claims residents of the complex on Adriatic Avenue have consistently complained about multiple issues.
Tom Hannon, the authority’s executive director, could not be reached for comment.
The meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Zoom. To access the meeting, go to zoom.us, click on “join a meeting” and enter Webinar ID: 964 5558 4814. The passcode is 080810.
“I have held meetings at Stanley Holmes Village, fielding complaints of mold in the units,” Shabazz said. “We are painfully aware of the situation regarding heat and hot water, which has been a severe problem for years.”
Residents also have complained about rodents, Shabazz said.
“I know that people are living in conditions that are not ideal,” Shabazz said.
The 420-unit Stanley Holmes Village was built in 1937 and expanded in 1951, making it the oldest public housing complex in New Jersey.
In December, it was announced that the village and the city’s Westside neighborhood would receive a $450,000 grant from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development to create an improvement plan.
Shabazz is calling for the authority to rectify the complaints immediately.
“My goal is to make sure that the residents have a decent standard of living,” Shabazz said Tuesday. “I’m not interested in pointing blame, we just have issues that need to be addressed.”
Shabazz said he’s hopeful Hannon will address the complaints in a timely manner.
“I am encouraged by my interactions with Director Hannon and his intention and goal to aggressively address and abate all complaints that the residents have stated,” Shabazz said.
