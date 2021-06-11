Councilman announces run for Atlantic City mayor

"I represent not just one community, but all of our communities," Delgado said. "I've been in the fight during the worst times in Atlantic City. I have always been honorable so I will give it my all."

Delgado also said he "understands how the state is damaging the city," with the Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act, the 2016 law that allowed the state to take over the city's finances and policies.

Delgado's decision to run independently also comes from his desire to serve the people, and not a certain party.

"Not Republican or Democrat but as an Independent," Delgado wrote in a June 4 Facebook post. "Because it's the people's voice I will be the conduit for, not the party."

Forkin, who garnered 310 votes during Tuesday's election, said he welcomes Delgado to join the race.

"The more the merrier," Forkin said Friday. "I'm happy to have him (Delgado) in the race. He's very knowledgeable."

Forkin said that having more candidates could generate more voter turnout.

"I think its a good thing. It can get more voters out to the polls," Forkin said.

Small was unable to be reached for comment Friday.

