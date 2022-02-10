Council votes Devlin off ACMUA board after 6-hour Wednesday night hearing

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ward also said Devlin tried to force the ACMUA to hire a private security firm, while Ward felt the assistance it got from the Office of Homeland Security was sufficient.

But Ward never said how Devlin ended the solar plans, and seemed to say the private security firm was never hired.

Castellani said Devlin was not a rubber stamp for whatever the staff wanted to do at the ACMUA, and was simply doing his job by engaging in debate about how the ACMUA should conduct its business.

“These allegations on their best day do not constitute neglect or acting against the interest of the ACMUA,” Castellani said.

Instead, they are a result of executive directors “seeking not only to chill Mr. Devlin but other board members from questioning ... seeking to chill their debating issues rather than serving as rubber stamp to the executive director.”

Also testifying Tuesday were interim ACMUA Executive Director Claude Smith, who served for about a year until early 2021, and current Executive Director Michael Armstrong.