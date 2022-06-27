Council may lease Carnegie Library to nonprofit for $1 per year

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council will consider an ordinance to lease the historic Carnegie Library for five years to a nonprofit organization for $1 per year, at a special meeting Thursday.

Council will also vote on passing the $235 million 2022 city budget at the meeting, which starts at 5 p.m. and will be held in person with an online option.

The lease ordinance does not specify what the nonprofit — National Action Network's NAN Newark Tech World — will do at the site, but on its website the group says it "has positioned itself as the go-to organization to aid in the preparation of hard-to-serve Newarkers in receiving the 21st century IT skills to secure jobs."

The ordinance does say that all residents of the city will be able to benefit from the group's services, and that the group must provide annual reports to the city on how it uses the building. Those uses must meet requirements of the group maintaining its nonprofit status, according to the ordinance.

The historic Carnegie Library was run for many years by Stockton University as the Carnegie Center, but the school turned ownership over to the city in April. According to Stockton, the building was no longer needed for educational purposes, as it has transferred all of its programs to its new city campus.

Sponsored by City Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz, the ordinance is up for its first reading. There will be a second reading at a later meeting, which will include a public hearing.

The ordinance provides for a five-year lease of all of the first floor of the Carnegie Center on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to NAN Newark Tech World, as well as half of the second floor.

The Carnegie Library was built in 1904 on what is now Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and served as the city’s library until 1985, when the current Free Public Library was built.

According to Stockton, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority acquired the building in the 1990s, after it had been abandoned, and spent several million of dollars restoring it and gave it to Stockton in 2009.

But CRDA put restrictions on Stockton’s use of the building, limiting it to business-related academics and a few other uses, and required the university to return it to the city if such use stopped.

When the new Stockton Atlantic City campus opened in fall 2018, the university began moving programs from the Carnegie Center to the new Academic Center.

In 2019, Stockton and the Atlantic City school board began negotiating the possible trade of buildings. Stockton offered the school district the renovated Carnegie Center in exchange for the district’s boathouse on Arctic Avenue near the Albany Avenue bridge.

But the swap never happened.

The building was closed during the pandemic, and Stockton then decided not to reopen it but instead to give it back to the city.

The city's budget

City Council introduced its $235 million 2022 budget April 20, and held a budget hearing May 18, but delayed a final vote until it could get more detailed information about how each department plans to spend its money.

Council members received an itemized budget about two weeks ago.

The budget as introduced raises $38.6 million from local taxpayers, down 3.7% from the $40 million collected from property taxes last year, resulting in a 2.9% tax rate decrease.

It uses $15 million in surplus to increase spending on city employee salaries by 10% and on debt service by 7%, even as the state will provide $5.7 million less in aid.

The basic budget is posted at on the city’s website.

The tax rate will decrease to $1.5997 per $100 of assessed property value, down 2.9% from last year.

For the owner of the average home assessed at $125,000, the local government tax bill will fall from $2,060 to about $2,000.

The total tax bill including school, library and county taxes will also fall from $3.901 to $3.792 per $100 valuation.

The average homeowner will pay $4,740 in total property taxes in 2022, down from $4,876.25 last year.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.