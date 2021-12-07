Could South Jersey see snow on Wednesday?

A coating snow is possible for Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.
Good morning! A chilly but dry day is expected today with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. As for tomorrow, we hope your snowfall hopes weren't too high. What already looked like a very minor system is looking like pretty much a non-event. #NJwx #PAwx #DEwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/PTLLr05mJ6— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) December 7, 2021
"As for tomorrow, we hope your snowfall hopes weren't too high," according to a tweet from the National Weather Service in Mount Holly. "What already looked like a very minor system is looking like pretty much a non-event."
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
