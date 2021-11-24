Could Somers Point be getting another supermarket?

City Councilman Sean McGuigan said the Memorandum of Understanding was a means to open negotiations on the finer points of the redevelopment agreement, and not was not an approval of the agreement.

The proposal presented by Nehmad on behalf of Provco calls for the demolition of the existing Walgreens and reconfiguration of the site and the construction of a 21,659-square-foot building with 102 parking spaces and a loading dock.

Road improvements included in the proposal include a full-movement driveway on West Groveland Avenue and a left turn-out restriction from the driveway on New Road. The project would also consist of a new signalized intersection at New Road and Groveland Avenue to include road widening and a dedicated left-turn lane onto West Groveland Avenue. New on-site and off-site drainage is also proposed.

While the Memorandum of Understanding allows City Council to designate Provco as the proposed redeveloper, Provco still needs approval from the Planning Board, as well as the New Jersey Department of Transportation for the signal changes on New Road, a state roadway.

City Administrator Jason Frost said that beyond the presentation at the September Council meeting there is nothing officially happening between the city and Provco Partners for Aldi’s.