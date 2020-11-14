Could cannabis bring job boom to Cape?

The county is an important hub for summer visitors, with beloved shore resorts boasting skyrocketing property values and a tourism industry that tops $6 billion a year.

But few tourism jobs remain through the winter, Burke said, and a deep, pandemic-driven recession is likely to make things worse. The county has sought to capitalize on the area's quality-of-life factors to draw new business investment in the tech sector.

Steve Reilly, co-owner and one of the founders of Insa, said the county reminds him of the Cape Cod area of Massachusetts, where the seasons define the economy. Burke said it was refreshing to speak with someone from out of the area who understands the situation.

Insa is based in Easthampton, Massachusetts, an East Coast state that preceded New Jersey in expanding a medical marijuana market to allow all adults to buy and use cannabis.

The company plans to transform the former La Monica seafood plant on Indian Trail Road in the Burleigh section of the township into a site to grow marijuana for the medical market, and most likely sell on site. The current building will likely be demolished and a new facility built at the 15-acre site. Reilly estimates a $15 million investment.