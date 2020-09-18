The largest wildfire raging in the western United States, the August Complex in California, has scorched more than 800,000 acres — the local equivalent of an inferno raging from Reading, Pennsylvania to Turnersville, Gloucester County.
And that's just one of dozens of blazes throughout California, Oregon and Washington. Officials in those states where more than 35 people have died have begun calling them "climate fires," saying the blazes are reaching farther and burning longer than past wildfires because of climate change.
While conditions in New Jersey are much different, the state is looking down its own forested roads to plan for the role climate could play in future fires.
"My gut tells me we’re less vulnerable than California, but I would still say all it really takes is the fuel; you need the ignition source and you need the weather conditions. We have plenty of fuel. We have plenty of ignition sources," said Matthew Olson, assistant professor of environmental science at Stockton University, who also manages Stockton's Forest Management Plan.
Greg McLaughlin, chief of the state's Forest Fire Service, acknowledges the potential for "large catastrophic fires" already exists.
Fire is part of the Pine Barrens ecosystem. The dry, sandy soil prevents vegetation from decomposing, leading to lots of potential fuel on the forest floor that has built up for decades in some areas. Pitch pine, highly flammable, needs fire to release seeds from cones.
The raging wildfires in the western United States showed up in the South Jersey skies Monday.
Meanwhile, the Pinelands' 1,819 square miles of connected shrub oak, laurel and blueberry create a dense link to the tree canopy, allowing fire to spread explosively, similar to some conditions in California's forests. Wind blows uninterrupted across the flat landscape.
For example, the March 2019 Spring Hill fire burned more than 11,000 acres in the Pine Barrens, starting with embers that spread from an illegal bonfire, fueled by wind. A large-scale fire, blown by westerly winds, could escape to neighboring communities.
Typically, fire threats are highest mid-March through May.
"It's sort of becoming accepted nationally that the fire season ... is starting earlier and going longer," McLaughlin said. "We're seeing this a little bit as well. We had a large fire in 2018 that occurred in late February."
He said conditions were ripe when vegetation grew extensively during that record wet year, followed by a warm January and February.
"You're starting to see, on a larger, global scale something happening with climate, and it's changing things," he said, "like how vegetation responds to long periods of drought and long periods of rain. So we're seeing fire happening in nontraditional times."
Through its prescribed burning program, the forest service uses a variety of methods to prevent wildfires, including intentionally burning up to 25,000 acres a year to clear brush. To help stop fires from spreading, crews create fire breaks in advance, thin old brush with machines and mow.
"Our program is growing, and we're at a point where we're hosting workshops for other professionals," McLaughlin said of the New Jersey Prescribed Fire Learning Exchange, which has drawn fire professionals from Utah, Idaho and elsewhere. Members share ideas, and New Jersey has sent firefighters to help out West.
But state officials acknowledge their current measures, hampered by limited resources, are not enough. More brush needs to be burned, they say.
"The Pine Barrens are a little dense right now. The average size of the trees that are out in the woods are just too big. ... Thinning needs to be included if we really need to make headway," Olson said.
Bob Williams, owner of Pine Creek Forestry, a private forester in South Jersey, has warned for years the Pinelands are a conflagration waiting to happen. He credits the fire service for protecting the area but said the state needs a plan for how to manage all of the hundreds of thousand of acres it owns.
He agrees more acres need to be burned than the state can manage right now.
"We have to start being realistic about this," Williams said of the fire threat. "That means we need to manage the forest in terms of its ecological integrity but also in reducing the fuel loads to a more natural state as it was hundreds of years ago when native people used burning to manage the land."
His solution: establishing a logging program, but not one based on clear cutting. "The situation with our pine forest is almost identical to what we see in the West. It's overstocked," Williams said.
Olson said the need for logging is there, but there is no one to take the wood. Also hampering forest management is public opinion.
"There’s the potential for backlash from the public when it comes to forest management. It’s not really accepted socially. It’s a bit of an overcorrection," Olson said.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci contributed to this report.
