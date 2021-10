Costumed canines parade through Smithville

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Little 21-month-old Hannah, dressed like Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz," pushing around Charlie, who played a convincing Toto, drew lots of awws Saturday afternoon.

Then there was the family and their three pups dressed like some of the greatest horror villains in history. Finally, a dog dressed like an ear of corn — a corn dog?

Historic Smithville hosted its annual Costume Pet Parade, where dozens of dogs dressed in cute, punny and scary costumes were paraded around the grassy Village Greene.

The event, hosted by Paw Dazzle Pet Bakery & Boutique, a shop in the village, drew a few hundred people to the outdoor shopping center. Prizes were doled out for different categories, and the $10 registration fee and a raffle benefited Atlantic County Canines.

Owners walked their pets around the Village Greene before stopping at the judges' table set up in front of the gazebo. Many dogs hammed it up for the crowd, while others sat in decorated wagons.

Overall, the event brought about tons of laughs on the sunny and cool afternoon at the village.

