CAPE MAY — U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., walked the Washington Street Mall on a humid Wednesday morning, darting into stores and stopping for selfies with everyone who asked.

With rain on the way, the city’s pedestrian-only shopping area was not very crowded, but a significant percentage of the people who were there stopped for a moment with the senator.

The visit was part of Booker’s “summer road trip,” in which he visited all 21 counties in the state. Later that day he headed to Cedarville, a section of Lawrence Township in Cumberland County, to announce funding under the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Energy for America program.

On Tuesday he was in Somers Point, meeting with veterans at the VFW hall along with Dr. Shereef Elnahal, the undersecretary of veteran affairs for health.

“It was incredibly constructive,” Booker said of the Somers Point event, which was not open to the media.

There were compliments for the services provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs, but also complaints about the difficulties in accessing those services and about the amount of information available to veterans, Booker said.

“There were definitely people mad,” he said, adding it would hardly be a town hall meeting if no one was angry. But he said he had a good conversation with a former Marine. “He said, ‘I’m an arch-conservative, but you won me over in the end.’”

Booker represents a deep blue state but was in decidedly Republican territory in Cape May County. But the visitors and residents who approached him on the mall praised his efforts as a senator, with many introducing him to their children.

The Cape May visit did not include announcements of any new funding or federal initiatives. Booker said he wanted to meet with Mayor Zack Mullock, describing him as a partner in getting things done, and to support Jersey Shore tourism.

Booker offered some direct support, rarely leaving one of the stores without a new bag.

Mia Wood, a Cape May local who works at Love the Cook, discussed some of the olive oils and other items offered at the store before ringing Booker up.

Mullock said he had several things he wanted to discuss with the senator, with federal funding for a new desalination plant top of mind. The city hopes to receive more than $25 million in federal grants to fund a new water plant, as the existing desal plant closes on obsolescence after more than two decades.

Also there to meet with Booker was Jody Alessandrine, the director and CEO of the Cape May MAC, which has applied for millions in congressionally directed spending toward its cultural and historic preservation programming.

Michael Manaloto, of Old Bridge in Middlesex County, visiting Cape May with his family, decided to grab a sticky bun and headed up Washington Street with his three children.

“I thought, ‘I know that guy,’” Manaloto said. “I voted for that guy.”

He got a photo with the two boys on Booker’s lap and his daughter looking a little more skeptical, while some joked about whether Booker resembled Santa Claus.

Cape May officials came with a wishlist, lobbying for funding for infrastructure and programs, as well as for federal beach projects that are now a routine part of life along the Jersey Shore.

As part of his end-of-summer visit to counties and communities statewide, he’s announced funding for a new ladder truck for firefighters in Clayton, Gloucester County, and promised to push to renew child care funding at a Passaic preschool. In Elmer, Salem County, he visited a potato farm that has been in one family for nine generations.

The Somers Point event was held to highlight benefits available to veterans exposed to toxic substances under the PACT Act.

“The PACT Act is the largest expansion in benefits and care to veterans in decades, providing support to generations of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits and other environmental hazards such as Agent Orange. Since its passage one year ago, over 909,000 disability claims have been filed under the PACT Act, and over 373,000 have already been approved,” reads a statement from Booker’s office.

Booker also discussed his efforts to expand access to community care for veterans in South Jersey, expand mental health resources for veterans to combat suicide, expand eligibility for services to combat veteran homelessness, and to expand gender-specific health care for women veterans.

“Veterans are the backbone of this country and have sacrificed immensely to protect our freedoms,” Booker said. “As we continue to honor those who have served, we must ensure that all veterans have access to quality, affordable health care, including mental health services, housing, job opportunities and educational benefits.”

“I love veterans because they have made a commitment that nobody else in America has,” Marco Polo Smigliani of the Atlantic County Veterans Advisory Board said in a statement. “They are owed greater debt and gratitude than they receive.”

In Cape May, as the morning went from overcast to drizzle to full rain, Booker and his staff members hunkered in the Whale’s Tale, another store on the mall, to wait it out.

He was set to conclude his day at a public housing center for seniors in Brick Township, Ocean County.