Corson named Upper Township mayor

“Last but certainly not least, I would like to thank God for what he has done in my life,” Newman said. “And thank him for the fact that I was born in the greatest nation on Earth. As I’ve said before, the reason that this is the greatest nation on Earth is that it is based on godly principles.”

He called for a return to faith, saying the country was founded on religious ideals.

“This nation needs to get back to the Judeo-Christian values it was founded on. As soon as we realize that God is in control and we return to these values, then God will hear our land,” he said. “This country needs to get back to God.”

The comments were met with applause and calls of “amen.”

The Rev. Randy Jenkins, interim pastor of Second Cape May Baptist Church, presented the invocation and benediction, which included prayers for the members to be “servants and statesmen” to serve the people and to make decisions with wisdom.

Bagpiper Bob Garbutt performed traditional and patriotic songs to close the meeting.

Those attending were invited to the Seaville firehouse for refreshments.

