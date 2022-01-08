Corson named Upper Township mayor

UPPER TOWNSHIP — In a unanimous vote Friday, the Township Committee named Curtis Corson the township’s first new mayor in two decades.
Corson has deep roots in the community, with his family’s name appearing on streets and even an inlet.
“I was born and raised here. I raised my children here. My grandchildren are the 15th generation of my family to live in Upper Township,” Corson said, adding he is dedicated to preserving the community for future generations. “It is an honor to represent Upper Township in the capacity as my grandfather did in the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s."
After the meeting, Corson said his grandfather, Curtis E. Corson, died in office in 1960.
“Upper Township is one of the greatest places to live, from our beaches to our forests and fields, from our neighborhoods to our parks and all the other open space we have,” Corson said.
The Township Committee chooses a mayor each January. Corson replaces Rich Palombo, who was chosen for more than 20 years. In 2021, Palombo decided not to seek another term.
The annual reorganization Friday was more about celebration and ceremony than policy. A regular meeting is planned for Monday evening. Friday also included the swearing in of two members of the five-person committee, which remains entirely Republican after the 2021 election.
Jay Newman, a former member of committee, and Kim Hayes both took their oaths of office, surrounded by family members in front of a standing-room-only crowd at Township Hall. Along with Mark Pancoast, the Republican ticket of Hayes and Newman won in November by a wide margin over a slate of Democrats and an independent ticket.
Pancoast had already been sworn in to fill the remaining year on the committee seat formerly held by Hayes, who was appointed to the governing body following the resignation of former member Hobie Young in 2020. Hayes ran for a full term last year.
Faith, service, community and family were central to the comments at the meeting, which also included the reappointment of township professionals.
Members of Boy Scout Troop 79 brought in the American flag and led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance, and Treasa Hayes, one of the committee member’s daughters, sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, administered the oath to Newman. He said he was proud to be in Upper Township, calling it a special and beautiful place.
“As your congressman, I want to tell you something: You are all good Americans. You are good people. This is a great country,” Van Drew said.
Multiple other elected officials also attended the meeting.
Both Newman and Hayes have children in the military. Hayes’ son reported for duty for the Coast Guard on Christmas, while Major John M. Newman is serving with the Air Force.
Cape May County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes administered the oath of office for Kim Hayes. Both women emphasized several times during the meeting that they are not related. They met when Kim Hayes got involved with Upper Township politics, she said.
They have clearly grown close since then. The two women both wore bright red jackets to the event, and embraced after Committee member Hayes completed her oath.
Marie Hayes said elected officials have a responsibility to help others running for office. She also spoke about service to the community, citing Kim Hayes’ work as a nurse and her husband’s service in law enforcement.
“Public service is something you have in your heart. You want to serve,” the county commissioner said.
In extensive comments at the close of the meeting, Newman thanked his supporters and praised his family members, especially his wife, Fran, describing her as the epitome of public service.
He and other speakers praised emergency responders and police, and the work done by the township public works crews to keep roads clear after two snowstorms this past week.
“Last but certainly not least, I would like to thank God for what he has done in my life,” Newman said. “And thank him for the fact that I was born in the greatest nation on Earth. As I’ve said before, the reason that this is the greatest nation on Earth is that it is based on godly principles.”
He called for a return to faith, saying the country was founded on religious ideals.
“This nation needs to get back to the Judeo-Christian values it was founded on. As soon as we realize that God is in control and we return to these values, then God will hear our land,” he said. “This country needs to get back to God.”
The comments were met with applause and calls of “amen.”
The Rev. Randy Jenkins, interim pastor of Second Cape May Baptist Church, presented the invocation and benediction, which included prayers for the members to be “servants and statesmen” to serve the people and to make decisions with wisdom.
Bagpiper Bob Garbutt performed traditional and patriotic songs to close the meeting.
Those attending were invited to the Seaville firehouse for refreshments.
