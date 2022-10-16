Corrections

Due to incorrect information provided to The Press, the Cape-Atlantic League boys and girls soccer tournaments semifinal pairings were incorrect in a story on B5 of Saturday’s edition. On Thursday, Egg Harbor Township boys will host the Ocean City-St. Augustine Prep winner, and Middle Township boys will host the Hammonton-Oakcrest winner. Also Thursday, Mainland Regional girls will host the Middle-Our Lady of Mercy winner, and Ocean City girls will host the Cedar Creek-Holy Spirit winner.
Due to incorrect information provided to The Press, the Egg Harbor Township High School football player who had a 41-yard run Friday night was incorrect in a story on B1 of Saturday’s edition. Dylan Camp had the long run.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.