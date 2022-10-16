 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Corrections

  • 0

Due to incorrect information provided to The Press, the Cape-Atlantic League boys and girls soccer tournaments semifinal pairings were incorrect in a story on B5 of Saturday’s edition. On Thursday, Egg Harbor Township boys will host the Ocean City-St. Augustine Prep winner, and Middle Township boys will host the Hammonton-Oakcrest winner. Also Thursday, Mainland Regional girls will host the Middle-Our Lady of Mercy winner, and Ocean City girls will host the Cedar Creek-Holy Spirit winner.

Due to incorrect information provided to The Press, the Egg Harbor Township High School football player who had a 41-yard run Friday night was incorrect in a story on B1 of Saturday’s edition. Dylan Camp had the long run.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuelan migrants turned back to Mexico

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News