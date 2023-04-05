NORTHFIELD — Atlantic County commissioners approved a new four-year contract with the Justice Facility Superior Officers' Union FOP #112 on Tuesday.

The new agreement runs from Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2026 and includes moving from a two-tiered salary guide to a one-tiered guide.

The contract gives captains five hours of compensatory time per month and adds Juneteenth as a holiday, according to a summary of the resolution on the contract.

The officers oversee inmates at the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing.

Lieutenants' base annual salaries will be $120,335 in 2023, rising to $136,011 in 2026; and Captains' salaries will be $135,918 in 2023, rising to $150,952 in 2026, according to the memorandum of agreement.

In addition, the county agreed to pay all licensing fees for employees covered by collective bargaining.

The commissioners also passed two bond ordinances on second reading to make capital improvements.

The county will issue $26.1 million in bonds to cover $27.5 million in projects on roads and bridges ($8.3 million) and for equipment and improvements in county buildings ($19.2 million).

In a separate bond ordinance, the county will issue $3.6 million in bonds to cover work at Atlantic Cape Community College.

Commissioners awarded a $4.3 million, five-year contract to Atlantic Coast Alarm for fire and security alarm monitoring, security surveillance and equipment installation and maintenance.

At the meeting the commissioners honored retiring AtlantiCare Chief Executive Officer Lori Herndon, who said Tuesday was her 40th anniversary of employment at the hospital system. She retires June 1, and said she is staying in the area. She lives in Brigantine.

They also honored Atlantic City Police Chief James Sarkos, for his success in changing the culture of the Atlantic City Police Department. The ACPD had no complaints of excessive force filed against it last year, and only one the year before.

And the commissioners passed a resolution to declare April 23 to April 29 National Crime Victims' Rights Week in Atlantic County, and recognizing and supporting assistance to victims of crime.