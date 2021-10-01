Corrections officer from Millville arrested for assaulting, punishing inmates at Bayside State Prison

Makos and the other officer told the victims that if they reported the abuse, they would lose their kitchen jobs and the perks that came along with it.

“A badge is not a license to abuse the power it conveys or to deny the civil rights of the people in one’s custody," George M. Crouch Jr., FBI special agent in charge said in a statement Friday. "It matters not whether the wearer belongs to a federal, state, or local law enforcement agency, or a correctional facility, we all bear the same responsibility to respect and defend the rights of those in our care. Let me be clear, the FBI protects and upholds the rights of all of our citizens. We will go wherever we are needed to weed out illegal activity and arrest the perpetrators.”