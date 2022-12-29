Corrections officer awarded for 2021 water rescue in Little Egg Harbor

A state corrections officer was recently honored for saving a stranded boater last year.

Chad Ammerman, 41, was beside Little Egg Harbor on June 21, 2021, when he spotted John L. McKenna, 82, in the water after his sailboat capsized. He helped rescue the man and, more than a year later, was presented the Carnegie Medal, the state Department of Corrections said Wednesday.

The medal was established by the Carnegie Hero Fund, which presents it to a select few from the U.S. and Canada who risk their lives to save others from impending death or injury, according to the fund's website.

Ammerman doesn't consider himself a hero, the Department of Corrections said, instead expressing gratitude that McKenna survived the incident.

“I’m just grateful I could be in the right place at the right time that day to help,” Ammerman said.

Ammerman is among this year’s 16 recipients of the Carnegie Medal. New recipients are chosen yearly, and they, or their survivors, become eligible for financial awards, including grants, scholarship aid, death benefits and other assistance, the DOC said.

McKenna was aboard his sailboat when it capsized in Little Egg Harbor. Stranded and fatigued, he drifted through the harbor, coming to rest at a bulkhead along a bank.

Ammerman heard McKenna's call for help, dialing 911 after spotting him in the water. He feared a rescue boat wouldn't reach the elderly sailor in time, so he swam 300 yards to McKenna and kept him afloat with a plastic water cooler he had, the DOC said.

McKenna grabbed a hold of the cooler's handles, as Ammerman instructed, and the corrections officer began swimming toward the bulkhead.

Ammerman now joins a small group who can call themselves Carnegie Medal honorees, said William Sullivan, president of NJPBA 105, which represents about 5,000 New Jersey correctional police officers. Only 10,000 have been given the medal in its 118-year history, he said.

“Our training and careers in the NJDOC extend well beyond our tour at our facilities," Sullivan said in a statement. "We appreciate his actions and heroism in saving this gentleman. Our officers are the best in the nation, and times like this show just that.”

Ammerman works at the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in Burlington County, the DOC said.

“Senior Officer Ammerman represents the best of NJDOC,” said department Commissioner Victoria L. Kuhn. “When we say we are ‘NJDOC Strong,’ this is what we mean — a willingness to put others before self, to risk one’s own safety to save another. We’re proud the Carnegie Hero Fund has recognized his remarkable actions this way."