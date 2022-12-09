Corrections officer at state prison in Bridgeton saves driver from burning car

BRIDGETON — A corrections officer at South Woods State Prison was on his way to work Thursday when he rescued a driver trapped in a burning car that crashed, the state Department of Corrections said Friday.

Sgt. John Alloway spotted the burning car flipped over near Exit 45 on Interstate 295 southbound, the DOC said in a news release. Alloway turned on his vehicle's emergency lights, pulled over on the exit ramp, then grabbed the car's fire extinguisher to douse the blaze.

Alloway is a 14-year veteran of the department, the release said.

“We’re proud of and grateful for Sgt. Alloway’s actions in this situation,” DOC Commissioner Victoria L. Kuhn said in a statement.

While help was en route, Alloway pulled the crashed car's driver-side door open, freeing the driver and helping him to safety, the DOC said.

State Police and first responders took Alloway's information before dismissing him from the scene.

Alloway's day didn't end at the crash site.

Later Thursday, he finished his shift at the prison, holding a COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic, the department said.

"Without hesitation, this valued NJDOC sergeant placed himself in harm’s way to help and to be of service to the public," Kuhn said. "His dedication and his actions are the embodiment of the spirit of NJDOC."