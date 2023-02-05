Other Findings

Approximately 6% or 1 in 17 residential properties were institutionally owned in 2020, a 2.5 percentage point increase over 2012. The number of these properties nearly doubled over that eight‐year period.

About 71% of institutionally owned residential properties are owned by corporate or business entities, followed by trusts at 22% and banks at 4%.

South Jersey municipalities tend to have the highest shares of these properties and growth in institutionally owned home shares, followed by Central Jersey.

Hudson, Union and Ocean counties by far have the highest average shares of these properties. Growth in institutional homeownership has been strongest in Hudson, Camden, Ocean and Mercer counties.

Mantoloking, a shore community, has the highest share of institutional homeownership, with one in four residential properties institutionally owned. Trenton takes the second spot and the top spot among municipalities with 500 or more residents, followed by Deal (another shore community), Atlantic City and Woodlynne.

Trenton had the biggest shift toward institutional homeownership since 2012, seeing 15% or almost 1/6 of its residential properties shift to institutional hands. South Jersey communities Woodlynne (13.7%), Bridgeton (12.5%) and South Toms River (12.2%) take the second, third and fourth spots.

Central cities by far tend to have the highest rates of institutional homeownership, averaging 15%, followed distantly by urban suburbs at 8.3%. They have also seen the fastest growth in institutional property ownership, followed distantly by urban suburbs.

In shore communities, institutional homeownership is about two times the level for non‐shore communities. Shore towns have also seen larger increases in institutional homeownership since 2012.

Distressed neighborhoods within urbanized communities tend to have very high institutional homeownership shares. Distressed cities tend to experience the greatest rises in institutional homeownership.

Areas targeted by corporate buyers tend to be lower‐income, more distressed and have a resident population consisting mostly of renters. These areas tend to have less available inventory for purchase and much faster growth in home prices.

The regression results reveal a positive relationship between the percentage of residential properties that are institutionally owned and the five‐year change in the average sales price. A one percentage point increase in the share of institutionally owned properties increases five‐year sales price growth by $7,891.

The areas where many low‐income homebuyers live are also the ones losing the most available housing stock and seeing larger home price increases as a result.

Source: "Buying New Jersey" from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs