Coronavirus outbreak at Cumberland County jail has local leaders asking state to step in

BRIDGETON — A growing coronavirus outbreak in a South Jersey jail has led local leaders to request state intervention, saying they have no confidence jail officials can manage the spread.

At least 60 inmates are infected at the Cumberland County jail, almost 20% of the facility's population of fewer than 300, according to an attorney representing the correctional officers union. At least 19 corrections officers and other staff are also infected.

State Sen. Michael Testa and Assemblymen Antwan McClellan and Erik K. Simonsen, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, pushed Friday for state inspectors to ensure proper mitigation procedures like testing and quarantining.

"Administrators at the Cumberland jail are overmatched and incapable of controlling the spread," Testa said in a statement. "If they can't get this contained quickly, we're going to see an outbreak in the surrounding communities, and that is something we all want to prevent."

A county spokesperson and the warden, Richard Smith, did not immediately return requests for comment.

The current rate of infection in the Cumberland jail is much higher than in nearby correctional facilities. The Camden County jail, which houses more than 800 inmates, had 39 active cases this week, a spokesperson said.

