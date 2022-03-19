Cornhole Mania runs wild on Showboat

ATLANTIC CITY — The slapping sound of bean bags thrown by more than 300 professional cornhole players from across the nation filled the Showboat Atlantic City hotel this weekend during the American Cornhole League's 2022 Cornhole Mania tournament.

Men, women and children spent Friday and Saturday playing cornhole while enjoying the dust, bean bags, Bud Lights and laidback atmosphere of the tournament, which concludes Sunday.

The second of four ACL Pro National tournaments comes in preparation for the ACL World Championship and Superhole III Championship tournaments in August.

This year's celebrity cornholers included NFL Player Dion Dawkins of the Buffalo Bills, fitness model Callie Bundy, "Bachelorette" contestant Dale Moss and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino from the MTV reality television show "Jersey Shore."

"Cornhole is a unique sport because there's all different walks of life," ACL spokesperson Marlon LeWinter said.

Cornhole is a sport that men, women and children of all ages can play. The concept is to stand at a distance and throw "corn kernel" filled bean bags into a hole on a raised platform.

Jersey Shore's 'The Situation' among celebrities appearing at Atlantic City cornhole tournament ATLANTIC CITY — The American Cornhole League will have a situation on its hands when it come…

Professional cornhole players can be independently sponsored, right down to branded jerseys, hats and bean bags, which players said was important.

The ACL governs the sport around the world, according to the organization's website.

ACL tournaments are also livestreamed on ESPN. In fact, cornhole was one of the only live sports the network carried during the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic because it is by its nature a socially distanced sport. ESPN committed to seven straight weeks of live cornhole content at four hours per broadcast at the start of the pandemic, according to LeWinter.

"It's one of the fastest growing sports," said LeWinter. "You don't have to be Lebron to throw a cornhole bag."

Dayton Webber, 23, said he's been playing cornhole for about seven years, after starting in his backyard and then playing every Friday with friends at the American Legion in his hometown of Charlotte Hall, Maryland.

"One thing led to another, and now I'm a pro," said Webber, who turned pro last August and was competing as a rookie pro on Team Skunks.

MAAC teams compete for video game glory at Showboat ATLANTIC CITY — While their brothers and sisters in basketball sought championship glory at …

Webber also had to get all four of his limbs amputated to save his life when he was 10 months old due to a bacterial infection he contracted.

"Anybody can play. If you put in the time and effort, anyone can win," said Webber.

Eian Cribbs, a 12-year-old from western Louisiana, has been playing cornhole professionally for 2½ years.

"It's fun because more people can play and win," said Cribbs, who started off playing cornhole in his backyard.

Cribbs, who competed in the singles and doubles matches Saturday, said his favorite part of the tournaments was meeting the diverse range of people at ACL events, from players to fans.

Orange Loop Rock Festival tickets on sale Tickets for the Orange Loop Rock Festival in Atlantic City are on sale.

John Kitchin, 43, said he started playing cornhole seven years ago at a Philadelphia Eagles game while tailgating.

"I was shocked there was a professional league for it," said Kitchin, who joined the league after a friend invited him. "I usually golf."

Kitchin, a resident of West Deptford, Gloucester County, played on the Lumberjacks team Saturday.

"Professional cornhole is also the only pro sport where you can drink and play at the same time," he said while sipping from a cold Bud Light bottle after his match Saturday.

Contact Selena Vazquez: 609-272-7225 svazquez@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.