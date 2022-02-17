Corbin City raises railroad concerns

CORBIN CITY — A long freight train blocked traffic along several intersections in Corbin City last week, Mayor Robert Schulte said at the Monday City Council meeting.

In the small community, that was enough to block most of the roads in town. He said the train stretched from Buck Hill Road to Aetna Drive along the Tuckahoe River, a distance of about 1.5 miles.

“It covered all of our crossings across the city, to a little past Buck Hill Road,” Schulte said. “Basically we cut our town in half.”

Schulte said he knew of two incidents, including the most recent. He described it as both an inconvenience to residents and a potential danger if it slowed response times in an emergency.

The freight train is owned by Cape May Seashore Lines, which runs passenger service and freight from the railroad in Tuckahoe, where there is a historic railway station. The passenger trains are used for tourist runs, such as the Easter Bunny Express planned in Richland and Tuckahoe this April.

A.C. “Tony” Macrie, the president and general manager of Cape May Seashore Lines, said the company tries to be a good neighbor, and that he had a “very amicable” conversation with Schulte, but other than that declined to comment.

The roads were blocked for about 10 minutes, Schulte said. He reported at the meeting that Macrie had promised to take steps to address the matter, including using two locomotives when the cars needed to be moved.

Schulte said the freight cars and tankers on the train were empty, but needed to be moved from where they are stored.

Macrie founded the line in 1984, and has served as its president since. The company used to also operate an excursion trip from Cold Spring Village in Lower Township into downtown Cape May, but that service has not run for more than a decade.

At the council meeting, Schulte said he had also been in contact with Upper Township officials about the train.

Jay Newman, a member of the Upper Township Committee and the chief of the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company, said the township has not had issues with the railroad recently.

More often, he said, there would be issues with the huge trains delivering coal to the B. L England power station. Those trains no longer deliver, since the plant closed in 2019.

In those instances, he said, the train would at times stop in the township, potentially blocking several roads. Like Schulte, Newman said he worried about response times for firefighters or ambulances if there were an emergency.

He expressed frustration because in that case, the engineers were required to stop, even though they had almost reached the plant, because federal regulations limited the amount of hours the crews could work and they needed to await a relief crew.

Legally, trains have the right-of-way at all crossings and intersections.

