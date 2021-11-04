 Skip to main content
Corbin City council to hold special meeting Friday to discuss property for pot cultivation
CORBIN CITY — City Council will hold a special meeting Friday to discuss the potential purchase of property for cultivation of marijuana.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and be held in the Municipal Building at 316 Route 50 in the tiny Atlantic County town on the northern bank of the Tuckahoe River.

Other items may be discussed, and formal action may be taken.

Marijuana use and possession for adults 21 and older is legal in New Jersey as of this year. Under the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory, Enforcement Assistance, and Marketplace Modernization Act, towns had until Aug. 21 to create local enforcement structure.

On July 12, City Council approved an ordinance prohibiting any class of cannabis business from opening in the city.

— John Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

