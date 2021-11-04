Corbin City council to hold special meeting Friday to discuss property for pot cultivation

CORBIN CITY — City Council will hold a special meeting Friday to discuss the potential purchase of property for cultivation of marijuana.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and be held in the Municipal Building at 316 Route 50 in the tiny Atlantic County town on the northern bank of the Tuckahoe River.
Support Local Journalism
Other items may be discussed, and formal action may be taken.
Marijuana use and possession for adults 21 and older is legal in New Jersey as of this year. Under the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory, Enforcement Assistance, and Marketplace Modernization Act, towns had until Aug. 21 to create local enforcement structure.
On July 12, City Council approved an ordinance prohibiting any class of cannabis business from opening in the city.
— John Russo
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.