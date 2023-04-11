Little Egg Harbor Township police officers sat down with children in the community during a Cops & Crayons event held at the Ocean County Library’s Little Egg Harbor Branch on March 18.
More than 280 members of the community of all ages took part in the two-hour event, which had been organized by the children’s librarian Kate Sanchez and Little Egg Harbor Police Sgt. Sean Crotty.
Children watched a demonstration by Officer Brian Smith and K9 Officer Hooks and received free ID cards courtesy of the CHILD Project and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office. The voluntary Children’s Identification and Location Database Project network allows law enforcement to locate and identify missing children through iris biometric recognition technology.
