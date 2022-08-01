Copper theft drops CRDA's sale price of AC building in half

ATLANTIC CITY — Last year, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority negotiated a deal to sell a building for about a 10th of its assessed value of more than $1 million.

On Thursday, authority board members unanimously agreed to cut that price in half, after someone stole the copper façade off the property.

The multi-story building at 20 S. Tennessee Ave. was acquired as part of a deal to purchase the properties owned by the John Brooks Recovery Center for $9.1 million in 2014. The authority also helped relocate the addiction treatment center to the mainland, with an eye toward improving the image of the city.

The CRDA closed on the properties in 2020.

As Lance Landgraf, director of planning and development for the CRDA, described to the board, the authority reached a deal with Douglas Development Corps to sell the building, which would be renovated into 14 residential apartments rather than be demolished.

Once known as the “Tate House,” the property was formerly used as a women’s facility as part of the recovery center, Landgraf told board members.

“The plan was to keep that copper façade. It was in pretty good shape. And also to keep the historic integrity of the building,” Landgraf said. But since the deal was approved, part of that façade has been stolen.

In June, someone removed a section of the copper facing at the top of the front of the building, presumably to sell for scrap. Copper trim was also removed from around the skylights of the building. The thieves had climbed up the fire escape to reach the roof, Landgraf told the board.

Currently, copper of that quality is selling for about $2 a pound, according to a posted price list from a scrapping company.

The police were informed of the theft by CRDA staff, Landgraf told the board. Crews boarded up the fire escape to prevent others from climbing up. The crews also boarded areas where the copper was removed to prevent water from leaking into the building.

At first, he said, the authority planned to go through with the deal as agreed, but he said the buyer sought to back out. Landgraf said the developer “requested that we meet him halfway.”

That change will offset the expected cost to repair the damage, Landgraf said. Contractors have given the CRDA quotes well in excess of $200,000 to replace the copper façade. It would not have the same appearance, he said, with new copper instead of the green and gray patina of the former façade.

If the CRDA were to keep the building into the winter, it would need a new boiler and other work totaling tens of thousands of dollars, Landgraf said Thursday.

Many of the buildings in the neighborhood date from the early 20th century.

City records put the assessed value of the property at $1.76 million, broken down to $356,300 for the land and $1.4 million for the building.

Business owners familiar with the area and the real estate market indicated that is not a reasonable assessment. Because the CRDA does not pay property taxes, there is no reason to appeal assessments, but a private owner would have likely successfully appealed that assessed value.

And assessed value is not the CRDA’s only consideration. The authority has sought to see properties redeveloped and occupied. For instance, the main building for the John Brooks Recovery Center at 1307 Pacific Ave. was sold to Odin US Holdings for $1 last year, with the understanding that the historic building would be renovated into 56 new market-rate apartments.

At the same meeting, the CRDA approved a proposal to auction several properties throughout the city, which Landgraf described as developable. Typically, Landgraf said, when the authority seeks proposals for properties they are sold for a nominal amount.

“With the auction, we hope to bring in some income here, which is sorely needed,” he said.

A minimum bid will be set for each property, he said.

The sale will get the properties back on the tax rolls, Landgraf said. The sale will include a provision that the properties would need to be developed within a certain time or the CRDA will reclaim ownership.

“We don’t want these just to sit and not be developed,” he told the board.