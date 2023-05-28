Cooper Levenson attorney Samantha Edgell, a member of the Atlantic City office, was recently named to the Cancer Support Community New Jersey at Gilda’s Club Board of Trustees, a volunteer board working to empower, strengthen and sustain those impacted by cancer.
CSCNJ at Gilda's Club, based in Linwood, offers cancer support groups, healthy lifestyle workshops, educational lectures and social activities for individuals, families and friends impacted by cancer.
“I look forward to serving as a member of the Gilda’s Club Board of Trustees, a volunteer group that is committed to the support of cancer patients and their families throughout New Jersey,” Edgell said in a release.
For more information on the services Gilda's Club provides, visit gildasclubsouthjersey.org.
