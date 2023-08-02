LOWER TOWNSHIP — Town Bank Road, Clubhouse Road, Miramar Avenue, Beach Drive, Shore Drive and Douglass Park will all be closed or detoured for the Coombs Douglas Run on Saturday.
The run will begin at 8:30 a.m. Motorists are asked to avoid the area between 8 and 11 a.m. due to the road closures and volume of runners.
The event will consist of two-mile and five-mile runs, which will start in front of the Town Bank fire hall. The majority of the run will occur on Clubhouse Drive, Shore Drive and Beach Drive in the North Cape May section of the township.
Douglass Park will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until the end of the run Saturday.
