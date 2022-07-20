 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cookout to be held Wednesday at Buzby Homes

Pleasantville Cookout 8

Police work the grill on June 21 at the Coalition for a Safe Community cookout in Pleasantville.

 Chris Doyle, Staff Writer

The Coalition for a Safe Community is partnering with the Atlantic City Police Department to host its second community cookout of the year.

The cookout will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at the Walter J. Buzby Homes at 600 S. Drive. The event will include a DJ playing music and free food.

Coalition for a Safe Community President Perry Mays said the cookout was designed to bring the community together while connecting people with important resources.

One of the focuses of the cookout is to provide access to useful health care services. Multiple organizations from the area will be offering attendees information about their services, including AtlantiCare, Center for Family Services, the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the Southern Jersey Family Medical Center.

The cookout also seeks to improve community relations with law enforcement. In addition to the Atlantic City police, representatives from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance.

“The idea is to bring the community and the police together,” Mays said.

The Coalition for a Safe Community hosted its first cookout of the year on June 21 in Pleasantville. Scores of adults, children and public officials ate, talked and connected. Service providers offered information to community members while members of the police department manned the grill and other volunteers handed out other food. The event was well received by attendees who spoke to The Press of Atlantic City and celebrated by Pleasantville public officials.

Two more community cookouts are scheduled for later this year — one in Egg Harbor City on Aug. 25 and another cookout in Atlantic City tentatively scheduled for Aug. 30.

Contact Chris Doyle

cdoyle@pressofac.com

