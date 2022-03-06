Convoy asking for end to mandates rolls out from Galloway Township

On March 6 2022, at the Garden State Parkway Frank Sinatra service area in Galloway, a Freedom Convoy protesting against COVID-19 public-health mandates, seemingly modeled off the convoy that shut down Ottawa, assembled in the parking lot before heading off to another waypoint by Salem. Beth, who withheld her last name and hometown, holding an American flag in support of the convoy.
On March 6 2022, at the Garden State Parkway Frank Sinatra service area in Galloway, a Freedom Convoy protesting against COVID-19 public-health mandates, seemingly modeled off the convoy that shut down Ottawa, assembled in the parking lot before heading off to another waypoint by Salem. Event organizer Zechariah Buck of Wildwood.
On March 6 2022, at the Garden State Parkway Frank Sinatra service area in Galloway, a Freedom Convoy protesting against COVID-19 public-health mandates, seemingly modeled off the convoy that shut down Ottawa, assembled in the parking lot before heading off to another waypoint by Salem. (l-r) Ava, 11, and her dad Jay Schmeling of Franklinville work on fastening their flags to the rear of their truck.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The trucking protest movement against mask and vaccine mandates that started in Canada has come to South Jersey.
The group New Jersey Convoy hosted multiple events across the state over the weekend, with people demonstrating against government mandates they believe violate their rights. Truckers and other demonstrators met in the morning for the South Jersey Convoy at the Atlantic Service Area off the Garden State Parkway. A North Jersey Convoy met in Mahwah, Bergen County, on Saturday, and a Central Jersey Convoy met Sunday in New Egypt, Ocean County.
All three convoys were set to travel to the Salem County Fairgrounds for the NJ State Finale, with the South Jersey truckers set to drive along Route 40 to the event. The convoy is set to be music, and there will be activities for kids and headline guests, including prominent South Jersey politicians.
The New Jersey Convoy website does not mention COVID-19, masks or vaccines specifically, although it does demand “an end to all unconstitutional mandates.” A Feb. 25 message posted on the website said the convoy was meant to protest against government policies that deviate from the vision of the Founding Fathers and the principles of the U.S. Constitution.
Zechariah Buck, the 18-year-old organizer of the South Jersey Convoy, posted a message on Facebook about the event Thursday. He thanked other activists and called on Americans to put aside racial and partisan differences to battle what he believed to be government tyranny.
State Sen. Ed Durr, R-Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem, issued a statement Friday that framed the convoy as an expression of opposition to COVID-19-related mandates set by Democratic politicians.
“The Freedom Convoys that are planned in New Jersey and elsewhere are intended to send Governor Murphy and President Biden the message that the pandemic is over, it’s time to get back to normal life,” said Durr, a truck driver himself who defeated then state Senate President Steve Sweeney in November. “It’s time to end all of the overbearing mandates that have taken away our rights, choices, and freedoms.”
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
