Convicted felon sentenced to additional eight months after escaping halfway house

A convicted felon was sentenced Thursday to an additional eight months in prison for escaping from a halfway house.

On May of 2008, Gary Mitchell, 60, of Philadelphia was sentenced to 151 months in prison after a bank robbery in New Jersey. On Feb. 5, 2018, Mitchell was transferred to Kintock Residential Re-entry Center, a halfway house in Bridgeton. In May of that same year, he was charged with escape after failing to return to the facility after being issued a medical pass.

Because of the escape conviction, Mitchell will serve an additional eight months which will run consecutively to his original sentence for the bank robbery. He also lost an additional 425 days of good time credit, which he must now serve, according to a news release.

