Controversy over Pleasantville wastewater concession continues

PLEASANTVILLE — Controversy over a proposed multimillion-dollar, four-decade partnership between the city and a private equity firm continued in the council chambers this week.

A set of residents reiterated their opposition to the proposed 39-year concession of the Pleasantville wastewater system to Bernhard Capital Partners on Monday night.

The agreement would provide the city about $78 million over four decades, while allowing Bernhard Capital to manage the utility and collect revenue from ratepayers.

Echoing concerns they raised at a hearing March 23, people speaking Monday said they believe the deal would be exploitative. They said it would push rates too high and make the city too expensive for its longtime residents.

“I know that the city is strapped, but the math doesn’t work,” said resident Jerry King Jr.

King said he understood the importance of the money but said it would not be worth the rate hikes on residents.

He said members of council should consider their oath to protect the interests of the city, citing the oath he took when joining the U.S. Marine Corps.

Mayor Judy Ward expressed her own concerns about the concession. She said the rate hike may be high and worried the 39-year deal did not necessarily favor the city. She said she was initially skeptical of the deal and then warmed up to it, but additional conversations renewed her skepticism — although she stressed that the terms of the deal were still being negotiated between the city and Bernhard Capital and that she was not necessarily opposed to the concession.

Ward also underscored the city's need to rehabilitate its sewer system before much needed infrastructure repairs, particularly on city streets, can be done — noting the city has even had to turn away grants that would have funded street repairs because prerequisite sewer work was not yet done.

She maintained however, that there may be alternatives to a concession or sale of the system, such as the potential of collecting money from the $1 trillion federal infrastructure legislation President Joe Biden signed into law in November.

“I have to be honest, now that there’s other avenues, such as the infrastructure (law), the bonding and different things, I’m open to that,” Ward said. “I’m a taxpayer, too, so all that you all are out there complaining about, I’m not exempt from that. At this point, all of the options are open.”

Supporters of the deal, including Councilman Tony Davenport, argue the city needs the money the concession offers, including a $15 million lump-sum payment upfront. In addition to infrastructure projects, the money can be used to retire debt. Council President Rick Cistrunk has argued the concession is preferable to some proposed alternatives, such as an earlier outright sale of the system, which was previously considered but council ultimately voted against.

City officials said they believe they would be able to collect money from the federal infrastructure law even if they put up the concession, because the wastewater system was only being conceded, rather than sold.

Bernhard Capital officials and other people involved with the contract noted at the March 23 hearing that the company would not be able to keep money in excess of its revenue requirement in the event of a rate hike. The firm would instead place this surplus revenue in a rate stabilization fund, which the city would use at its discretion.

In the first year of the plan, residents would see no increase in their wastewater rates. Residents are then forecasted to see a 4% increase in their rates in the second year of the plan and 5% increases from the third year to the 15th year of the plan. Seniors would have their rate increases capped at 2% per year during the 13-year period beginning in the third year. The rate changes in the first 15 years are forecasts arrived at by assuming a 2% inflation rate, which is the national target rate of the Federal Reserve. For the last 24 years of the plan, residents would see rate changes dictated by cost-of-living adjustments.

If inflation is off the 2% target in any given year, rates would change correspondingly. Inflation has been extraordinarily high as of late, with prices rising 7.9% from February 2021 to February 2022 — amounting to a 40-year high in year-to-year inflation.

Councilwoman Joanne Famularo has said she supported putting the concession to a referendum to gauge citizens’ feelings on the issue.

Tim Jones, another resident speaking at the meeting, asked about the possibility of the city taking a low-interest loan from the state for its infrastructure needs.

Priscilla Noel expressed alarm over a clause in the memorandum of understanding that seemingly requires the city to acquire additional land if they are required under Bernhard Capital’s capital expenditure program to repair the system. If the city fails to do this, it would affect the rate adjustment rate.

Anna Quintana said many residents remained confused by the technical details of the concession laid out in a 54-page memorandum of understanding. She urged the city to organize a town hall to alert residents to the issue, while giving them the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the concession.

“I also want you to understand, there’s people out here, good people, who don’t know what’s going on,” Quintana said, addressing Ward and the council. “And I think you need to make sure that the public here understands what’s going on. You don’t want to pass this and then down the line, people are standing outside City Hall, saying ‘Why’s my sewer bill going up?’”

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

