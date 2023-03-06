MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP – Nancy Patterson is an artist, a children’s book author and a woman on a mission to protect the East Point Lighthouse.

She believes the state Department of Environmental Protection should be helping that mission, but on Friday, she said the department would be happier if she failed.

“They don’t want this lighthouse here,” she said. “The DEP wants it to just fall into the bay with no sign of man left behind.”

This is the latest volley in a long-running war of words with the DEP, over shore protection and flood control at the remote site, over funding, and now over the lease for the property.

Patterson is the president of the Maurice River Township Historical Society that renovated the once-derelict property and now operates it as a museum. Her group had a long-term lease, but when that was up, the DEP negotiated a license for the group to continue to operate.

Now, she said, the DEP’s Division of Fish and Wildlife has put out a request for proposals for the operation of the lighthouse.

DEP officials have told her that the request is a legal requirement, but she suspects the department wants someone more cooperative operating the lighthouse, or possibly someone less competent who will let the property fail.

“The society has taken the lighthouse from a burned-out shell and completely restored it,” she said.

Larry Hajna, a spokesman for the DEP, said on Friday morning that he would look into the issue, but had not provided any response to Patterson’s accusations by the afternoon.

In 2019, he told a reporter that the state sought to protect the lighthouse.

“We certainly appreciate the historic significance of the lighthouse,” Hajna said at the time. “It’s truly an icon of the Delaware Bay region.”

For years, Patterson and other advocates have warned that the lighthouse is in danger of disappearing. Superstorm Sandy stripped much of the sand and dunes from the nearby beach, and the lighthouse often floods.

In 2018, protesters gathered at the lighthouse to call for better shore protection. In the fall of 2019, the state said help was on the way, announcing a $460,000 project to put long sandbags known as Geotubes along 570 feet of the shoreline.

The DEP also promised to evaluate long-term protection, including raising the lighthouse, relocating it or protecting it with stone walls.

Patterson said the Geotubes helped, but not enough. She described it not only as a Band-Aid, but one that was not properly applied.

They are lower than the sandbags volunteers had put in place, she said, and flood waters in storms and exceptional tides wash right past them to the south and flood the lighthouse, potentially damaging the foundation, challenging the installed pumps and threatening the antiques inside the lighthouse that give it the appearance of being home to a keeper and family in 1900.

“The building has hit the tipping point. It’s too wet,” Patterson said.

Cumberland County authorities and Maurice River Township officials has been very cooperative, according to Patterson, as have state and federal representatives. But she remains convinced that the Division of Fish and Wildlife would rather the building wash away in rising seas than working to preserve it.

Formed in 1971, the historical society had a 50-year lease for the building, which has expired. According to Patterson, the initial proposal from the DEP would have allowed the state to evict the society for any reason, or for no reason at all, and to lay claim to any funds and to the furniture.

She said she could not sign that, and credited U.S. Rep Jeff Van Drew’s office with helping in the negotiations that led to the current license. Still, she’s worried about what may happen next.

Patterson wants a new long-term lease that will let the society continue to operate and maintain the lighthouse.

If the DEP is looking for a new caretaker, it is doing so quietly. The request for proposals could not be found on the DEP website’s listing of upcoming bid opportunities, and could not be found in a Google search on Friday.

Even if the historical society is the only bidder, though, she said the state will require them to turn over at least 5% of ticket sales, which are $8 for adults with discounts for students and seniors.

She did not know how much the society takes in a year, but said it is not enough.

“Everything goes right back into the building,” she said. The lighthouse is run by volunteers, although she said she would like to be able to hire at least one staff member to run the museum. Operations shut down in 2020 due to the pandemic, which hurt finances, and then is was closed again in 2021 while the lease agreement talks were at an impasse.

Set on a marshy outcrop to mark the mouth of the Maurice River, the lighthouse was built in 1849, at a time when the bayshore area was booming. Shipbuilding and oysters were major industries at that time, Patterson said. She described the area as economically depressed.

The lighthouse is certainly remote, miles from Route 47 and set at the end of a winding road through the Heislerville Wildlife Management Area. Still, Patterson said, it draws thousands of visitors each year from throughout the state and region, and even from other countries.

“For this little place on the bayside, that’s a big deal,” Patterson said.

The lighthouse operated until World War II.

“Deterioration set in following its decommissioning,” reads a description posted by the DEP. ”A combination of public funding sources has provided much-needed restoration work, including installation of a new roof and lantern, repointing of brickwork and installation of flood pumps.”

As Patterson describes it, the building was not properly secured when someone entered and started a fire, deliberately or accidentally. When the historical society took over the structure, there was no roof and it was open to the elements.

East Point Lighthouse is the second oldest lighthouse in New Jersey, beaten only by the Colonial-era Sandy Hook Lighthouse, which dates from 1764.

In 1980, the historical society lobbied the Coast Guard to reactivate the East Point Lighthouse as an aid to navigation.