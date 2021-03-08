Controlled burn scheduled for Tuesday in Estell Manor

A controlled burn is scheduled to take place in Atlantic County Estell Manor Park Tuesday, weather permitting.
The burn will occur in a portion of the north end of the park from 11 a.m. to dusk, and will be conducted by the New Jersey State Forest Fire Service with assistance from the Atlantic County Division of Parks and Recreation.
Controlled burns are used to prevent forest fires by eliminating underbrush and leaf litter that can fuel fires. In addition, they serve to stimulate new forest growth. They are one of several measures the Division of Parks and Recreation employs to prevent fires.
The State Forest Fire Service requires three consecutive days without precipitation prior to conducting a controlled burn. Wind conditions and humidity must also be favorable.
