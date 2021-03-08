 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Controlled burn scheduled for Tuesday in Estell Manor
0 comments

Controlled burn scheduled for Tuesday in Estell Manor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Prescribed burn

Stockton University faculty and New Jersey Forest Fire Service crew monitor a controlled burn on the campus in Galloway Township in 2019. Prescribed burns allow the Forest Fire Service to reduce the fuel available for wildfires.

 COLT SHAW / Staff Writer

A controlled burn is scheduled to take place in Atlantic County Estell Manor Park Tuesday, weather permitting.

The burn will occur in a portion of the north end of the park from 11 a.m. to dusk, and will be conducted by the New Jersey State Forest Fire Service with assistance from the Atlantic County Division of Parks and Recreation.

Controlled burns are used to prevent forest fires by eliminating underbrush and leaf litter that can fuel fires. In addition, they serve to stimulate new forest growth. They are one of several measures the Division of Parks and Recreation employs to prevent fires.

The State Forest Fire Service requires three consecutive days without precipitation prior to conducting a controlled burn. Wind conditions and humidity must also be favorable.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian army marks International Women's Day with parachute jump

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News